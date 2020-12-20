Despite challenges of 2020, community has a great future
For most of us, 2020 didn’t go as planned. As a business executive, rolling with the punches and working through change is nothing new, but even the most prepared and successful business would say that this year knocked them down, hard.
I started 2020 in a new volunteer position, as the Board of Directors Chairperson for the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce. Following in the footsteps of great community leaders including Don Smith, Craig McKee and even my father, Tom Dinkel, was an honor. I had already logged years on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Executive Committee and as the Advocacy Chair, so I was ready to lead the Chamber and business community through a great year. Little did I know what would be the reality.
It’s safe to say we will all be glad to count down at midnight on Dec. 31, but not much will change from 11:59 p.m. to 12:01 a.m. Sure the calendar will say “2021” and many of us will feel some relief to have 2020 in the past, but the problems and issues business and our community are facing will still be there.
If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected. Not only are many small business owners not prepared for the unexpected, but they’re not even prepared for the expected. According to the Small Business Administration, nearly one-third of small businesses in the U.S. are not currently operational due to COVID-19. Other national statistics show that many businesses do not have a proper marketing plan or website.
Despite the challenges of this year, there’s so much to look forward to in our community’s future. There is hope for the businesses that are willing to embrace change. In 2021 your business might not look exactly as it did, maybe it will never look the same again, but the businesses that will thrive are the ones that continue to work toward the future and evolve, no matter what that might look like.
Luckily our community has numerous resources and people that not only want to help grow and assist business in west-central Indiana, but they’re making it their mission. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce has amazing partners in business including the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center, Launch Terre Haute, Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation, Thrive West Central and more.
Specifically at the Chamber, resources include everything from marketing assistance for small business to advocating at the state and federal level for business legislation and development in our area. Many opportunities are now available as virtual events and that makes the information more accessible than ever.
As we continue into the unknown of 2021, I encourage each of you to keep going, keep changing and ask for help when needed. We’ve got this.
— Sara Dinkel Smith, Sycamore Engineering
2020 Chair, Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors
Trump deserves credit, gets none
John Garner in his usual hate-monger fashion Dec. 17, says there is no proof of corruption in the past election. Of course not, if you keep your eyes closed, ears plugged and only watch MSNBC and the New York Times. There are hundreds if not thousands of sworn affidavits attesting to corruption and even video of it taking place.
Mr. Garner bloviates about the public protections of Section 230. That provides protection to the social media for things posted by other people uncensored. Since they have now chosen to play censor, they are no longer entitled to this protection. By doing this they unfairly affected the past election.
Mr. Garner says President Trump is destroying our democracy that the Republicans call a “republic.” Mr. Garner claims to be an educated man. If he really was he would know that the USA is a republic as set out in the Constitution, something his party has tried to destroy for years and may well be on the way. It takes a constitutional amendment to change that. No wonder our schools are in such poor academic condition. He calls Sen. McConnell “Moscow Mitch”. A complete lie. The Bidens are the ones who have sold out to the communist regimes all over the world and especially China, our worst enemy, and enriched themselves tremendously in the process.
For four years the Democrats and the corrupt Obama institutions lied constantly about President Trump and now that it has been proven they were lying and knew it all along, not one single word of apology from them nor a compliant news media.
Mr. Garner nor the Terre Haute Tribune have ever given President Trump any credit for anything, the impossible peace treaty between Israel and Arab states. Creating circumstances where we now have people getting vaccinations for the COVIO-19 virus in less than a year which all the big experts and the lame-stream news media scoffed at and said it could not be done, that it would take five years to do that, not one single word of credit for his tremendous organizational abilities.
Mr. Garner talks about President Trump creating socialism. It is Mr. Garner’s heroes who are socialist/communists. President Trump did not say, “We change Georgia, then we change America.” President Trump did not pledge to, “Fundamentally change America.” That was a couple of Mr. Garner’s heroes.
Notice that these hate-mongers never talk about how great their choices for President are, not Crooked Hillary nor sleazy Biden. Harris couldn’t even get 1 percent of Democrats and dropped out before the first debate. Really great choice there, Mr. Garner. I look forward to you telling just how wonderful they are.
— Walt Conner, Robinson
Generous gift will help the kids
Deming Elementary would like to thank The Steve Weatherford Foundation for the generous gift. During difficult times, it is the students in high poverty schools that suffer the most. The small community that our school serves will be able to enjoy Christmas in a way that all children should.
Deming Elementary has a poverty rate of 93% free/reduced lunch. This means that our school serves as a main provider of food. During winter break many of our students are at risk of food deprivation. To be assured that students will not go hungry, Mr. Weatherford’s foundation has donated gift cards to a local grocery store. This not only supports local business, but also the well-being of the Deming community. The Steve Weatherford Foundation has also decided to assist with bringing holiday cheer to students in the form of gifts. Many students were given a gift card to a local toy shop. This toy shop is within walking distance to assist those who would not be able to travel longer distances.
We would like to thank Mr. Weatherford for his contribution to our school. We are proud that throughout his successes, he remains an active member of our community. Because of this, our Deming Stars will shine bright this holiday season.
— Ashlee Tanoos, Terre Haute
Struggling families need protections
Hoosiers are struggling. Families do not have enough to cover basic needs while financial-assistance programs are being eliminated. Recent surveys conducted by IU’s O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs inform us that 17 percent of families cannot pay their utility bills, with Black and Hispanic families hardest hit.
The U.S. Census Bureau reports that nearly 30% of Hoosier households are struggling to meet basic household expenses. At the same time, data compiled by the National Energy Assistance Directors’ Association shows that utility debt is growing significantly as we are heading into the winter heating season. Total utility debt is expected to be more than $24 billion by the end of this year, which is more than three times what it was last year.
When COVID struck, Gov. Holcomb protected Hoosier households by implementing a utility shutoff moratorium, but that expired Aug. 14. Indiana utilities need to be held accountable to their customers. It starts with federal action; I urge Sens. Braun and Young to include a nationwide utility shutoff moratorium as part of the COVID-19 stimulus package immediately. No one should go without power and other essential utility services during a pandemic.
— Kerwin Olson, Executive Director, Citizens Action Coalition
Indianapolis
