Prize drawings begin on Jan. 7
Dear Friends of St. Ben’s:
We greatly appreciate everyone who has purchased St. Benedict Parish’s Capital Prize Raffle Ticket sales for the past few years supporting St. Ben’s many ministries and the upkeep of our parish campus while offering friends of St. Ben’s a chance to win some prize money.
There will be a total of 15 winners drawn. Each week, starting Jan. 7, 2022, we will have Early Bird drawings for 13 consecutive weeks. Each winner will receive $250 and have their ticket put back in the grand prize drawing. This year’s grand prize is for $10,000 with second place paying $2,500. Capital prize raffle tickets are $50 each.
Entry raffle forms may be: picked up at the church office at 111 S. 9th St.; you can call the office at 812-232-8421; go online at www.stbensraffle.charity raffles.org; or find one in our Sunday bulletin.
Our grand prize drawings will be held on June 30, 2022, at TBD location. Only 700 tickets will be sold, improving your chances of winning. Please consider purchasing your ticket(s) for 2022 and good luck.
— Dan Weber and Sam Shanks, co-captains, Finance Committee
St. Benedict Catholic Church, Terre Haute
