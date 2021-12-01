Everyone should pay a fair share
I am not opposed to staying up with current educational needs, nor am I opposed to building new high schools if that be needed.
What I am opposed to is the method that is going to be used to finance the project.
To select one group to pay the bill seems a bit unfair, considering that all voters get to make the decision. However, only property owners will have to pay for it.
As it stands now, a large group of voters have no obligation to pay anything to finance a project they chose.
Consider financing your wish list with an increase of Vigo County’s income tax. That way everyone can enjoy and take pride in the improvement of education they have chosen.
Voters, without liability, will not vote responsibly. Everybody wants to travel first class, and they will if someone else is paying the tab.
I recognize that the school corporation recognizes that the chances of this passing diminishes if everyone has to pay the bill.
Maybe they should have a special election. One that you must present a current paid property tax receipt to be allowed to vote.
Remember the last election ? How easily a tax increase for the schools got passed?
Let’s make everyone contribute.
— David Blanc, Terre Haute
The truth about Trump presidency
Janet Wood’s letter on Nov. 27 was an attempt to rewrite history. Trump was indeed impeached (twice) but neither time was for Russian collusion, even though the collusion was obvious. Trump took a stand with Putin against the U.S. at Helsinki. Another time he also stood with Putin against U.S. intelligence about North Korean missiles. “I don’t care. I believe Putin,” Trump was reported as saying
Trump was impeached for withholding aid to Ukraine and for inciting an insurrection on Jan 6.
Janet Wood claims Biden took us down from a good economy. Trump had us in another Republican recession and was the only president since Hoover to have net job losses during his term.
Suggested payments for families separated by Trump’s border policies was to head off huge lawsuits filed by the ACLU. Trump’s family separation policy was against international law.
Oh, and Trump was laughed at by world leaders at the U.N. Not Biden.
— Bruce Sheets, Cory
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.