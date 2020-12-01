More background in defense of Electoral College
My letter to the editor that was in the Nov. 9 edition of the paper has generated a fair amount of interest. I would like to give a little more background into the Electoral College and why I believe it is still relevant.
In doing so I want to reference the book “A Leap in the Dark” by John Ferling. It is a great book on the struggle to create the American Republic. Chapter 9 in particular discusses the 1787 Constitutional Convention and the ensuing battle to get the Constitution as written ratified by the 13 states.
The author states there were only two matters that posed a genuine threat to wreck the work of the convention; the contention between large and small states (as defined by population) and the issue over slavery.
An early indicator of the rift between large and small states was that the rules of the Convention adopted at the very beginning of the gathering decreed that voting would be by state. Thus, each state, whether large or small, had an equal vote.
As has already been stated, one important outcome of the large versus small state issue was the creation of the two chambers of Congress. The House of Representatives would be based on population. The Senate would give each state, regardless of size, two members.
Another outcome of the large versus small state issue was the Electoral College. As the author, John Ferling, states in his book, “By recommending the election of the chief executive by the Electoral College, rather than by a simple majority of the vote of those who were enfranchised, state authority was augmented.”
The Electoral College, in and of itself, is not racist as some people insist. What allowed it to be viewed as racist was the three-fifths compromise given the five southern, slave-holding states; Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. These slave-holding states were allowed to count three-fifths of their slaves for purpose of determining the population of their respective states. Thus, when it came time to determine the number of representatives they would have in the House of Representatives, they would have significantly more members.
As the author, John Ferling, states “throughout the 1790s, while the South had approximately 40 percent of the nation’s free population, they controlled 47 percent of the seats in the House of Representatives and an equal percentage of votes in the Electoral College.” This disproportionate representation by the slave-holding states continued up to the Civil War. While 21 more states were added to the Union by 1861, 9 of them were slave-holding.
With the passage of the 13th, 14th, 15th and 24th amendments to the Constitution and the passage of the Voting Rights Act in the 1960s, the advantage held by the former slave-holding states in the Electoral College has been eliminated. It can no longer be viewed as a racist institution.
Instead, the Electoral College now addresses just the concern of smaller states that goes all the way back to 1787. The Electoral College now just “augments the authority of states” in the election of the nation’s chief executive.
As I said in my earlier letter to the editor, I don’t want to be governed by just what the citizens of large metropolitan areas, such as Los Angeles and New York City, think and believe.
— Dave Zaun, Terre Haute
GOP pouts, flips, flops, flounders
Paraphrasing Ben Franklin’s always sagacious Poor Richard, “Republicans are very odd creatures; one half censure what they practice; the other half practice what they censure; the rest always say and do as they ought.”
Ah, Republicans. Trump pouts on the golf course. The nation (which includes the state of Indiana) faces a deadly pandemic; the economy (which includes the workers and entrepreneurs of the state of Indiana) careens into a deepening recession; and the United States Senate (which includes two Republicans from the state of Indiana) flip, flop, flounder and refuse to “do as they ought.”
— Gary W. Daily, Terre Haute
A republic, not a democracy
Again we have someone who seems to think that his country is a democracy so is to be governed by popular vote.
Using his math for the Senate we have two senators per state therefore one California senator represents about 15,705,000 while one Wyoming Senator represents 279,000 people.
This is a large difference so is this wrong, they say.
No, it is not wrong. It is different because we live in a republic, not a democracy. The Senate and the Electoral College provide a means whereby the smaller areas of our great country can be represented fairly without being overpowered by the huge metropolitan areas.
— Gene Knoefler, Terre Haute
