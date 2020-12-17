Everyone needs to do their part
On the front page of a recent paper in the midst of the pandemic and all health officials urging everyone to wear a mask in public — and that is the only way we are going to get this mess under control — there is a picture of a co-owner of business waiting on a customer who was smart enough to be wearing a mask while shopping and here is this store owner without a mask. Seriously. What is it going to take to get it through people’s heads that wearing a mask is the right thing to do if not for you but for everyone you come in contact with.
This disease is deadly and precautions must be taken if not for yourself then for others. After seeing this I can guarantee you that no matter how bad I might need to purchase clothes or other items I would never go to this place of business with this serious disregard for the health and welfare of customers.
With Vigo County — if not already in the red zone it is very close, as are other surrounding counties — the only way to stop this is for everyone to cooperate by wearing a mask when interacting with people in public. And I want to thank Sam’s Club, Walmart and Lowe’s for enforcing their mask rule and wearing it properly and not hanging under someone’s nose or under their chin.
When this thing is over I want to see all of my loved one’s, family and friends, still here, and if I have to wear a mask in public for the next two years (exaggeration) then I will gladly do it to keep all safe and myself included.
— Vicki R. Rainbolt
Rules, choices can lessen care
I would like to bring up an issue which I do not believe has received enough public attention.
This concerns the nature of medical care being given to patients who do not suffer from COVID-19.
And the effect of arbitrary rules that have been put in place concerning family visitation because of the pandemic.
I believe that some in the health care community, because of the overall effect of the pandemic, have provided less care to older patients than they would have under more normal circumstances. Especially patients with multiple medical conditions.
This may have been inadvertent in some cases.
In other cases it may be a situation where choices are made that should not be made.
Also, visitation by family members, especially for older patients, can have an important and very positive effect. An older person, removed from substantial or complete care by a family member or group, can suffer emotionally, and may lose the ability to “fight” their illness or condition. Even lose the will to live.
Even the best of medical care in those circumstances may not make up for a lifeline of love from a family member.
— Paul Pounds, Terre Haute
