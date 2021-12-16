Give Meadows a fair hearing
By the time this letter to the editor is published I hope that facts will finally start outpacing rumors — Meadows school has not closed. In fact, as the Wednesday article in the Tribune-Star describes, there are a lot of community members that think it shouldn’t close. I’m certain there are even more in this community that feel similarly but haven’t had a chance to have their voices heard. You will have opportunities soon at both the Dec. 27 and Jan. 10 school board meetings. The board is scheduled to act on the recommendation to close Meadows to in-person instruction of elementary students and “repurpose it” at the Jan. 10 board meeting.
Don’t wait until these meetings to let your voice be heard. Talk to friends and family, post on social media, submit letters to the editor, but most importantly contact your Vigo County School Board members and let them know your opinion. They are our voice; make sure that they are speaking for you.
I also want to be perfectly clear — this isn’t just about saving Meadows. The question of whether Meadows Elementary School should be repurposed is part of a larger and more important question: who decides what happens to our neighborhood elementary schools and, in a larger sense, education in Vigo County?
The Vigo County School Corp. administration has presented its model: they created a reorganization committee and tasked it with making recommendations on how to implement the corporation’s strategic plan’s goal of repurposing three elementary schools (with Deming and West Vigo repurposed about a year ago). The administration has emphasized the diverse make-up of this committee and accurately pointed out that it’s made up of a cross-section of this community including teachers, parents and community members.
However, that is where the transparency and accountability ends. This committee has deliberated for nearly two years behind closed doors. In the case of Meadows, all we have at the end of those two years is an approximate 10-minute explanation delivered by the corporation’s executive director of elementary education, Christi Fenton, to the board and the public at the Dec. 1 working meeting of the School Board justifying why Meadows should be repurposed. That has left the community with a lot of questions. We expressed those concerns at our first opportunity which was the Dec. 13 public hearing that the Tribune-Star and many other local media outlets covered.
We do not think this a fair model for determining something as important to this community as the fate of our schools. If you agree, contact your board members and let them know. Demand the accountability and transparency that all the board members have expressed support for, and most of them campaigned on. Tell them to vote no or table any motion to adopt the recommendation to repurpose Meadows until Meadows and all the other schools just like it get a fair hearing. Do not repurpose Meadows until all the community’s questions have been addressed.
Finally, voice your support for holding the Jan. 10 last public hearing about Meadows at Meadows — it is the only fair thing to do.
— Brian Payne, Terre Haute
