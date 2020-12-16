Poor Trump keeps getting picked on
I read with interest the Opinion page on Dec. 4, 2020. Jeffrey Aitken was addressed about his opinion of Trump. Even columnist Byron York had less to say in his column. Both of them and the majority of Terre Haute voters still look at Trump as the abused teller of truths of their fantasy world.
As prominent law firms dropped Trump’s election fraud cases with no evidence brought to conservative judges Trump appointed, Rudy Giuliani assumed the position of apologist impossible. Meanwhile, Rudy fires attorney Sidney Powell for her loopy call to “release the Kraken.” So why is Trump’s image of “law and order president” tainted? He has threatened to veto a major defense spending bill over a law called Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act. This landmark law shields social media companies such as Twitter and Facebook from liability. Either eliminate it or defund the defense of America, Trump says
So much for law and order.
Trump also signed an executive order seeking to stop the public protections Section 230 provides from the lies and myths told by its most influential users. Trump doesn’t like disclaimers placed on his multiple propaganda tweets, and some have been removed from social media entirely. As Trump struggles with defeat by numbers surpassing his record popular vote count by 10 million votes, he seeks to destroy Section 230, which protects users of the internet that our “socialist” government provides us, from the myths, lies and fake news of Trump.
How cruel Democrats are to Donald J. Trump stopping his constant propaganda from destroying our democracy that the Republicans call a “republic,” so the 99% may be convinced to accept disenfranchisement and quit voting. Everyone knows the founding fathers didn’t want slaves voting or going to college. How cruel the Democrats to wrest control of America from the 99% who buys and sells millionaire Republican senators like Moscow Mitch McConnell from Kentucky.
The 1% know his prevention of COVID-19 stimulus money prevents evictions, food shortages and 1% profits. The 99% doesn’t deserve money “for nothing” like the 1% gets all the time. That would be socialism, not capitalism. Slaves must only have serfdom and fiefdom. Only the 1% deserve socialism because they are rich.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
