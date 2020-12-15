Take responsibility for COVID at jail
In a Dec. 11 media statement, Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says of the recent COVID outbreak in his jail, “Unfortunately, it’s something we couldn’t contain to keep out of the jail. And I’m not going to apologize for our efforts, we did everything we could do to keep it away.”
I agree. Sheriff Plasse shouldn’t apologize for one inmate dying and 108 inmates contracting COVID under his watch. He should resign.
Plasse says he did everything he could do to keep COVID out of the jail. Actually, the facts suggest he did as much as he could to ensure that a COVID outbreak was inevitable, first and foremost by denying his prisoners masks for the first nine months of the pandemic. Plasse didn’t even require his own jail staff to wear masks until August, after they were mandated by Indiana Gov. Holcomb in July. Yet even after he finally began to protect his own staff by requiring masks, he continued to deny his prisoners that same protection.
Plasse has justified denying his prisoners masks by saying that COVID wasn’t in the jail. In the Tribune-Star he said, “We did not provide masks to the inmates based on health department guidelines — other than those inmates in quarantine — and the fact there were no COVID cases at that time in the jail ... Their advice was it would cause respiratory issues among the population. We followed their advice and were able to keep COVID and any other outbreak out of the jail until now.”
But he never mentions how many COVID tests were done on prisoners over the last nine months. Accounts from prisoners indicates that even inmates showing clear symptoms have been denied COVID tests, let alone the general jail population.
So, Sheriff, how many inmate tests did you do before December, during the time you claim there were zero cases? It’s easy to not have COVID cases if you never test for COVID. One might even say that allowing no COVID tests to be done is a good way of covering up the slow spread of COVID in your jail for months to the extent where now almost half the inmates are infected.
Plasse justifies denying masks to the prisoners by saying he was following “health department guidelines.” I’m not sure which health department he is referring to but the Vigo County Health Department started recommending masks in April. The CDC was recommending masks for prisoners and staff in June. And again, in July a mask mandate went into effect throughout Indiana. The CDC, the Vigo County Health Department, and the Indiana Health Department have been in agreement since spring that wearing masks is the single most important action we can take to slow the spread of COVID. And they have made very clear for just as long that masks do not cause respiratory issues.
Sheriff Plasse, stop hiding behind false or long-outdated “health department recommendations” to cover for your own negligence. You are the highest-paid county official. Take responsibility.
I’m not saying that Sheriff Plasse is a bad man, but he is certainly a bad leader. Strong leaders take responsibility for the mistakes they make, and it is time for Sheriff Plasse to step aside. Vigo County deserves a sheriff with a deeper respect for his responsibility to the citizens in his community, including those in his jail.
— Andy Howard, Terre Haute
Executions wrong in civilized society
This letter concerns the recent execution of Brandon Bernard at the federal prison in Terre Haute. I am not blaming the people of Terre Haute or Indiana for the execution, although the good people in the area could have been more vocal in their protests. Yes, Brandon did wrong. But we in a wealthy, civilized society do not have the right to take someone’s life regardless of what that person did. In short, life in prison is punishment enough.
I live in Rhode Island where no one has been executed by the state in over 150 years. Why is this? Because Catholic theology firmly states that society does not have the right to take a life, unless there is no society. In short, civilized men do not execute, they punish humanely.
Think of how all of Brandon’s past, present or future relatives would or will feel about the execution. Some were or will be war heroes, taxpayers, and outstanding citizens. And I cannot even imagine how his mother must feel If anything Brandon was severely wounded, psychologically and spiritually.
It is like a mob has gone berserk for the failings of society, and Brandon is the target of all their fear and hatred. Please, good citizens of Indiana, speak up at your places of worship of what has happened here in Terre Haute.
— Kevin Vealey, Warwick, Rhoda Island
