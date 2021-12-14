People still need to do right thing
I’m just an 83-year-old white woman, and I am a nobody. But I do have my opinion. I watched the Ahmaud Arbery verdict come in Nov. 24. And I watched the family praise and thank God, which is beautiful, but God in my opinion didn’t do it.
Ahmaud, mother and all the people that stood beside her, did this. Because, God would never let Black people or any other people suffer from the hands of white people. God is a parent of all of us. Just like I’m a parent. He loves all of us, and just like me, and all of you, we teach our children right from wrong.
I don’t know who the white man thinks he is. Think about it. God could snap his fingers, and clear the world of all evil. But, he is not going to. He is waiting for us to do the right thing.
Some white people will never change, that is their problem. You can go to church every Sunday, pray every day but until you listen to your main Father, at the end of time, we will be punished.
We should try at least to love one another.
And praying to him is not going to do it. You have to do the right thing yourself.
— Ruth Dougherty, Terre Haute
Return to the gold standard
Regarding the 12/06/21 piece on inflation, it is worth remembering rising prices are the symptom, not the cause. Inflation is about “falling money” more than “rising prices.” The Federal Reserve System is the cause. Since its inception in 1913, the US$ has lost 99% of its 1913 value. And most of this has occurred since Aug. 15, 1971, when Nixon broke the final link of the US$ to gold.
A gold standard is not perfect. But all can agree the current monetary system isn’t perfect either. A gold standard does protect property rights and stands in the way of those (namely “progressives”) who devise socialist schemes. That is why statists of all stripes despise and condemn a gold standard. The current mess cannot be blamed on one party. Both Democrats and Republicans are equally culpable, as is the case in any good Washington scandal.
In 1971 federal debt was 40% of GDP, down from 125% after WW2 in 1945. Today federal debt is 127% of GDP and rising. A war with China, and such a war is closer than is generally reported, could drive it to 200%+ of GDP, assuming we don’t lose. Losing such a war would mean the end of the dollar being the world’s reserve currency. America would have to go back to work. And the politics of this country would change drastically.
Gold will make a comeback. It is a conceit of government that only its currency is “money.” When the Federal Reserve is recognized for what it is, a great engine of inequality, the public will demand a change.
Why is the Fed so resistant to an audit? Why does its co-conspirator, the U.S. Treasury, not allow an independent audit of U.S. gold reserves?
Perhaps there is no gold in Ft. Knox. When that becomes public knowledge, well the SHTF.
— Matthew Alig, Terre Haute
Politics gets in way of science
No matter how you look at it, there is no proof, scientific or otherwise, that vaccines are causing the death of recipients of COVID-19 vaccines. Letters such as the one in the Tribune-Star are not scientifically based. No matter how many scientific journals one uses for references.
These letters serve no useful purpose. Instead, they give those individuals with absolutely no understanding of microbiology a chance to dispute professionals. The worst mistake that one could make is to lump together prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells with viruses such as COVID-19, and DNA and RNA.
If one hasn’t even a basic knowledge of microbiology, one does not understand the differences between DNA, RNA and mRNA. They have absolutely no chance of making any intelligent arguments critiquing these modern vaccines, no matter how they are made.
Even Sen. Dr. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) constantly shows insufficient knowledge in his constant criticisms of Dr. Anthony Fauci. Ignorant politicians or religious “authorities” do not have a chance to do anything about a pandemic but to pray and to follow the guidance of real professionals.
But the most tragic thing on page A-10 on Dec. 8 was a Flashpoint essay by an expert. A professor of the Indiana University School of Medicine, who teaches microbiology to aspiring physicians; one who undoubtedly has the knowledge to intelligently offer a positive medical opinion about the new genetically engineered vaccines to unconvinced doubters, instead chose to make a political statement concerning the pandemic.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
