A battle rages over ‘reality’
Ron Gadberry wrote of the alternate reality of a Trump supporter in a recent issue. No doubt there are two versions of reality. In one version, we were assured of Trump-Russia collusion, that he was down in the polls by 17% in Wisconsin, and that Joe Biden eked out a close win by late votes in several swing states.
The other reality is that there was never evidence of collusion with Russia and that Biden’s “victory” was anomalous on several counts. No president has lost a reelection bid when he has gained votes. Trump received 20% more votes than in 2016. No Republican candidate since Richard Nixon in 1960 has done as well with minority voters as Trump in 2020. No incumbent’s party has picked up seats in the House and lost in 150 years. Republicans gained significantly in state legislative races, and thousands of affidavits detailed observers being kept away from vote counting, from ballots being fed through tabulators repeatedly, of mailed ballots being back-dated upon orders from postal supervisors, of counting being stopped nearly simultaneously in several swing states at a time Trump had large and growing leads, of truckloads of ballots being brought in the back after observers had been sent home for the evening, all of which occurred after a series of steps by one party to weaken verification to ensure ballot integrity.
There are certainly two realities, but I submit that the mainstream news media can no longer be trusted to provide the reliable one. As a result, the nation is now divided on the necessity of securing our border, putting down riots, respecting law enforcement and even on the issue of whether our American heritage is worthy of respect.
Oh, and I should add that we are divided on removing dead people from the voting rolls and otherwise updating them to account for moves out of the district and of course on voter ID requirements, since one side insultingly claims certain groups don’t know how to obtain identification.
Coincidentally, all of these efforts have paved the way for the massive fraud that anyone bothering to look can see. But don’t look for any of this from the mainstream media. They are busy manipulating public opinion rather than informing the public and allowing them to reach their own conclusions.
— Dan Jones, Terre Haute
Jail COVID cases a major concern
On Dec. 9, 2020, Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse was quoted in the Tribune-Star saying that they did not provide masks to inmates in the Vigo County Jail “based on health department guidelines and the fact that there were no COVID cases at that time in the jail.”
He went on to say that it was the advice of the health department that mask wearing “would cause respiratory issues among the population.” The health department would never offer such blatantly false advice.
On the same day it was reported that over 100 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Vigo County Jail. Sheriff Plasse has not only endangered the lives of inmates (over 90% of whom are in jail pre-trial) and his staff, but the entire Wabash Valley. Our hospitals are already at or near capacity and elective surgeries in Indiana have been suspended due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases.
This many positive cases in the Vigo County Jail will worsen the situation in our already overwhelmed health care system.
— Liz Brown, Terre Haute
