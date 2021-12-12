In service to the greater good
As always, I picked up the Wednesday edition of the Tribune-Star at the door of my apartment. It is more than welcome every Wednesday; I miss the Tuesday editions. I was happy to read of the completion of the Terre Haute Veterans Affairs Clinic which brings professional employment openings and much needed services to our veterans.
Yet of that total issue (Dec. 8), the half-dozen lines at the end of Jim Hartman’s obituary were most important to me. The message read: “The family encourages COVID safety guidelines to be followed at the service. Jim always believed in doing his part for the greater good. So he went to heaven fully vaccinated and boosted.”
These words need to be repeated again and again.
— Dorothy W. Jerse, Terre Haute
Another dose of GOP partisanship
I read Sue Loughlin’s article, “How Much Politics in Public Education?” on Wednesday, Dec. 8, and was able to clearly surmise how our local Republican politicians feel about public education.
It is a well known fact that most, if not all, Republican politicians in the state of Indiana dislike public education. All one needs to do is look at the ridiculous public school education legislation that is proposed and passed by these Republican politicians because they hold the super majority and have zero fear that the legislation won’t pass.
Let’s take one example — as if the example in the article isn’t ridiculous enough. During the last assembly, Republicans thought it would be a good idea to not allow a deduction of union dues to come directly out of teachers’ paychecks. Shouldn’t our local Republican politicians concern themselves with something far more important than how a teacher pays for his/her union dues? Did the Republican politicians also require the police union to do the same thing? What about the firefighters union? No, absolutely not in either case.
Bob Heaton, Jon Ford and Alan Morrison — please concern yourselves with something important like finding jobs for your constituents or lowering taxes. Partisanship on local school boards is a waste of taxpayer money.
— Kyle Kraemer, Terre Haute
Politics has no place in schools
Enough already. Keep politics out of school board races. Children in Indiana deserve to have non-politicized school boards where the first priority of each board member is what is best for the kids, not a political party’s selfish interest.
Kids should not be allowed to wear political clothing with slogans or have political stickers on their backpacks. They should learn the basic facts of our nation’s history — the good, the bad and the ugly.
Leave critical race theory where it is currently taught — in a few law schools. Not a single K-12 school in the U.S. teaches it or has ever taught it. It would be like trying to teach calculus to first-graders.
One in 10 teens in Indiana has attempted suicide. Counselors are too few and spread too thin. The teacher shortage is dire and getting worse. Politicizing school boards will result in boards insisting on hiring members of their party.
Teachers need to be ethical, patient, even-handed and fair minded — something today’s politicians lack. Politicizing school boards by having members run on the basis of their political leanings is not in the best interest of children’s education.
— Dr. Pamela Farris, Rochelle
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.