Special opportunity for center project
With the official groundbreaking of the Buell Community Center, the dreams of providing a significant and meaningful gathering spot for our neighbors is real. With that anticipation, we are excited to announce that an anonymous donor has stepped forward to contribute up to $1 million in a “Challenge Gift” to the community.
Because this benefactor believes so strongly in grassroots participation that will take “everyone’s” community center from good to great, any gift to this project will be matched 2 to 1. For example, if someone were to make a $100 gift, the 2 to 1 match would add $200, so that initial gift of $100 has a $300 impact on the project.
Specifically, all new gifts made to the Buell Community Center from Jan. 1, 2020, through Nov. 30, 2021, will be matched 2 to 1 until the $1 million threshold is reached. This is a fantastic opportunity to “invest” in our community, create a center that engages our families and friends of all ages, and promote the positive well-being of our greater Clay City families, neighbors and friends.
For more information about possible “gift-in-kind” contributions, (individual, family, business, or other) naming opportunities associated with specific rooms within the new Buell Community Center, or specific questions about this “Challenge Gift”, please contact John Mercer, 812-939-2208.
All individual, family, and corporate donor gifts will be acknowledged and recognized within this new facility.
— Jeremy E. Booe, Vice President of Operations, Buell Community Center
Electoral College must be preserved
Socialist Democrats are now after the Electoral College. The founding fathers devised this presidential elector-delegate voting system as a defense against the ignorance, stupidity and arrogance of future political generations, such as what we have currently in Washington political circles.
The college extends an element of voter equality to smaller, less-populated, rural states against the tyranny of larger, more-populated states.
The United States is not a democracy, but is in effect a constitutional republic based upon the states to sustain a balance of power with the national government through the concept of federalism. States are just as important as the national government in this federal system of governance.
As these 2020 Marxist Democrat unhinged-types foment their unconstitutional anti-Electoral College rants and writings, these are the people why the founding fathers devised this indirect system of electing a president. Those wise and learned men of the 1700s realized then that power-hungry politicians ignorant of the concept of federalism would be a part of America’s future.
And, of course, this is what we have today, in 2020, among these political demagogues who opine themselves as great emancipators of America from the Electoral College.
— Earl Beal, Terre Haute
