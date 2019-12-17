Key questions for Sen. Braun
Sen. Braun (R-Indiana), thank you for your Dec. 10, 2019, WTIU interview.
This interview indicates your intention to take your role seriously and listen to the evidence carefully if the Articles of Impeachment are passed and sent to the Senate. You will be playing a historic role in serving as a juror in the trial of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.
In this interview, you indicate having concerns in regard to President Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, you state that his actions, while inappropriate, are not impeachable.
Because the interview was so brief it left some questions unanswered and the need for clarifications and more detail. For example, you say this about President Donald Trump’s call with Ukrainian President:
“Some of that kind of approach does end up hurting the President — wouldn’t have done it myself, many others would feel the same way simply because it complicates things.”
Please tell the people of Indiana in what ways, specifically, did this call “end up hurting the President”? If the President is “hurt,” isn’t the nation hurt? Why do you say you wouldn’t “have done it” (made such a call)?
What do you mean when you say such a call makes you feel like it “simply ... complicates things” ? What “things”? How did it “complicate” these “things”?
You say that you don’t expect any new information to be revealed should there be a trial in the Senate. And, furthermore, such a trial would, “certainly give the President his chance to tell his side of the story.”
Sen. Braun, from this it appears you do not yet know the President’s “side of the story.” Is this the case? If so, wouldn’t “his side of the story” constitute new information for the Senate jurors consideration?
Will you insist that the President’s “side of the story” be told? Will you work to see that key witnesses to the President’s call, and the intentions behind it, will testify, under oath?
Will you and the citizens of the United States, be allowed to hear from President Trump’s inner circle at the time of this call: John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney, Rudy Giuliani?
Sen. Braun, with impeachment in the House and a trial in the Senate, you are about to become an important part of American history. Act accordingly. Rise above party and party leaders. Start now by responding to the questions posed above in an open letter to this newspaper in the near future.
— Gary W. Daily, Terre Haute
There’s still time to make donation
Recently, the Noon Optimist Club held their annual Clothe-A-Child event at Walmart South and approximately 900 children were selected to receive new clothes this year.
The Noon Optimist Club has run this program now for 85 years and the community’s support has never been greater. From the merchants and people who donate to our annual Clothe-A-Child Auction to the hundreds of people who attend every year, to the teachers who help select these children, to the dozens of volunteers who help escort the children through the store, to the Walmart employees, to the law enforcement personnel on hand, Clothe-A-Child continues to be embraced by the community and I wanted to take a moment to thank all those who helped make this year’s campaign a success. Thank you.
It’s still not too late to donate this year. You can make a check out to Clothe-A-Child and mail it to: Hayhurst Accounting, 519 Wabash Ave., Terre Haute, IN 47807. Or you can help online at terrehauteclotheachild.com.
Thanks again, Wabash Valley.
— Chuck Ferguson, 2019 Clothe-A-Child Campaign Chairman, Terre Haute
Thanks to mail carrier for help
On Dec. 3, 2019, I received a telephone call about our mother, Norma Gabbard. It was from her postman, Matt Shepard, informing us that she had fallen in front of her home and that she could not get up. So I rushed to her house where Mr. Shepard had called 911 and stayed with her covering her with his coat until the ambulance arrived to transport her to Terre Haute Regional Hospital where she was placed in the ICU.
Later that day, Mr. Shepard called my home and inquired about her. Sadly, she succumbed to her injuries the next day.
In this day and age, these sorts of hometown postal carriers are wonderful to have in Terre Haute. Mr. Shepard deserves the highest praise for his heroic actions that day. We feel that he should be recognized, and a letter to the editor is called for so that everyone knows what a wonderful thing it is to have the United States Post Office going above and beyond the call of duty to help citizens in this manner.
We would like to thank Matt Shepard, the Terre Haute Postal Service, the Terre Haute Fire Department Emergency Personnel who transported her to the hospital and the nurses and doctors at Terre Haute Regional Hospital who cared for her.
— Rose Garner and Debbie Adamson, Terre Haute
Does Braun work for us or Trump?
CEOs of companies are like dictators in that what they say, goes, and whoever disagrees with them or doesn’t do what they say, is fired.
It seems President Trump thought he could run the government like he did his businesses and regularly abused his powers of office. So in the wake of the impeachment hearings, I contacted Indiana Sen. Mike Braun and asked him to support the impeachment of the president.
He answered saying, “I was elected by the people of Indiana to support President Trump in his efforts to change business as usual in Washington, D.C. That is what I intend to do as your United States Senator.”
Now, I may be wrong, but I thought senators are suppose to support the United States of America, not any single individual. This makes me question his loyalties
— Harold Wilson, Corydon
