In Gene Knoefler’s letter of July 18 he complained that the Jan. 6 commission was allowing hearsay testimony and that facts detrimental to Democrats were not being heard.
The Republican position all boils down as to what they have been trying so hard to keep covered up. They ignore subpoenas and plead the fifth. They fought against having a commission at all. What are the Republicans trying to keep covered up? Pelosi’s shortcomings? Not likely.
— Bruce Sheets, Cory
I hate to criticize our neighbors but, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered his own labor-shortage theory at an event in Paducah, Kentucky, recently. “You’ve got a whole lot of people sitting on the sidelines because, frankly, they’re flush for the moment,” the Kentucky Republican said. “What we’ve got to hope is once they run out of money, they’ll start concluding it’s better to work than not to work.”
My wife and I received $6,400. If we were living at the poverty level for a family of three, we only have two, the 2021 poverty level income would be $1,788.33 per month. The average family of three could survive three and one-half months assuming they had no previous bills to make up. If we look at Indiana where we live, the poverty level for a family of three is $533 per week. As long as you qualified for maximum unemployment benefits you would receive $690 each month. You would be OK right?
Let’s look closer at the income levels before the Covid pandemic. If you were working at a poverty level job your unemployment would be considerably lower than $690 per week and your pre-Covid expenses like housing, entertainment and food would also be less. In fact, you may have had trouble meeting extra expenses like childcare, medical and rent so you might also have been building debt. Well, there goes your first stimulus check. What’s happened since that first check in April 2020? First there has been even more stimulus money, $4,000 early in 2021. That first $1,200 is gone for a lot of families and even worst some of that $4,000 will go to debts built up during those eight months between checks. In January 2021, jobs were hard to come by and if you need child care to work, good luck. It will be impossible to find or it may cost as much if no more than you make.
I normally would use words like insensitive or unaware of his constituents’ feelings or situation to refer to our leaders but, in this case, idiot seems to fit best. Mitch McConnell qualifies for that title. What troubles me most is that many of our leaders in Indiana, including both state and national, agree with this idiot.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
Here it goes again! A shooting at random during a Fourth of July Celebration Parade ... and in Illinois. The governor immediately calling a press conference and “telling listeners to pray for these grieving families.” How is it OK to pray after the tragedies, and not OK to pray before? Another young man who had shown signs of needing help and some human kindness.
And why is it not OK to post the Ten Commandments? Would it not be OK to be reminded that “In God We Trust” is on our coins, the Pledge says “One nation, under God”?
Which one of the Commandments is not plain common sense and a guide on how to be a law abiding and loving citizen? One God and no other, be respectful to God and don’t use foul language. Keep the sabbath, a day set apart. Honor your father and mother. Do not kill one another. Keep your body a temple of God. Do not commit adultery. Do not steal and take what is not yours (don’t steal a carton of cigarettes). Do not say a lie toward your “neighbor.” Do not be jealous or covet what others might have. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Love your neighbor as yourself. And be the best you can, so as not to short change your neighbor. There is a pro-life candidate for governor that says “What our country needs is repentance ... for our country to be healed”? Will this candidate be crucified or elected?
And by the way, the critical shortage of workers in all categories .... closing pools because of no life guards, restaurants shortening hours because of help needed, help wanted signs for truck drivers, pilots, nurses, construction, etc. And the need to bring in immigrants to do the work ... and the governor campaigning on his fight for women’s rights over their own body. Disregarding the lives of the unborn. Maybe he wants votes from immigrants now rather than wait 18 years for the unborn.
I am honored to belong to world-wide organization, Woman’s Christian Temperance Union, to work with men and women who, among other issues, are pro life. We “educate, legislate and agitate” for what we believe. We know for what we stand and willfully share.
The WCTU headquarters in Evanston, Illinois, honors Frances E Willard who founded WCTU in the late 1880s. It is the house she lived in, which is near the campus of Northwestern University when she attended and she was a member of Alpha Phi. She was the most well-known and respected woman in the world during her time. The local WCTU has kindergarten and first-grade winners in a color contest “to be drug free” placed first in state and on for national competition!
— Norma M. Taylor, Mattoon, Illinois
