Socialism is the enemy, not Trump
I hear on a daily basis, that if we just get rid of President Trump, life will be wonderful. We will be able to experience the joys of living in a leftist socialist society. In this new Utopian society, everyone will have what they want. Government is going to give you lots of “free stuff.”
It is not well known, but the “ Pilgrims” of Thanksgiving fame practiced socialism for the first two years of their existence in Massachusetts. Socialism, where everyone received the same amount of food and shelter, regardless of how hard they worked, was an utter and complete failure for the Pilgrims. They almost starved to death, before they decided to reward hard work.
Leftist Democrats will tell you, but we now have a government to give you all this “free stuff.” However, the government has no money of its own. It can only take money from its citizens, or print it. Countries, like Venezuela, that print too much money, go broke. Their citizens lead terrible lives with shortages of everything.
President Trump has many flaws, but so do his opponents. However, he is not the enemy of a free and prosperous United States, socialism is.
— Jim Stitt
Terre Haute
Questions for the ‘hypocrites’
I have a simple question for former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris and leaders of the Black Lives Matter group, concerning the sad, untimely and despicable death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant who was brutally shot point blank in the head and killed for no apparent reason while riding his bike. He died in his father’s arms.
The question is, does Cannon’s life matter? Does it? Where is your disdain and outrage over this tragedy, Mr. Vice President, Sen. Harris and BLM? What will Cannon’s verse be? I can’t play; I can’t ride my bike; I can’t grow up. He did nothing. He wasn’t under arrest, hadn’t robbed anyone, wasn’t doing drugs. Does Cannon get a scholarship in his name at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods? ‘‘Will All Lives Matter Too’’ be emblazon on sports arenas, streets and buildings around the globe? Will professional athletes wear his name on their jerseys? Will NASCAR and its drivers paint his name on the fenders of their cars?
The answer is no. Why? Because you are all hypocrites and evil-doers.
— Nick Agresta
Terre Haute
Vote this fall to save our planet
We all love our farms, fields and forests. This beautiful, green land is our home and home to the animals we need and love. It shapes our culture and quality of life. It’s our duty to protect all of these, and climate change is the biggest threat to them. Our days per year above 90 degrees will jump from 20 to 74 in the next 30 years (according to Purdue and Indiana Universities). In 50 years, Indiana could have weather like Texas. More crops will fail, more animals will go extinct, and it will get worse from there.
Voting this fall is the most effective way we can fight back. Vote for people who agree with us about conserving our natural resources.
Find out politicians’ voting records about climate change here: scorecard.lcv.org/members-of-congress.
Ask them to let the free market motivate everyone to cut carbon pollution while creating jobs. They could start by passing the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763 — See citizensclimatelobby.org/energy-innovation-and-carbon-dividend-act).
Let’s hold their feet to the fire and vote them out if they don’t care enough to take action. Consider all candidates’ records on the environment, and vote your conscience.
— Erin Hollinden
Bloomington
Political gripes go both ways
This is in reference to a letter published from Earl Beal on Aug. 17 which read “... this left-wing American mainstream media, and their Washington Marxist Democrat buddies ...”
Yeah, right, and Russian oligarch money in the pockets of the Putin-puppet traitor President who lost a billion dollars in a decade before he was elected by a minority popular vote and the Republican Senate headed by Moscow Mitch and his Republican band of Senate cowards.
— John Garner
Terre Haute
