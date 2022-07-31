Women should have the right to choose
I have remained silent on the subject of abortion but can no longer do so. The Supreme Court should stick to issues of law and stop meddling in the rights of women. A woman should have decisions available to her regarding pregnancy and one of these is abortion. A woman has the right to decide what she does with her own body and what is right for her.
You never see laws governing how men take care of their health issues. Have you ever seen a law preventing a man from getting a vasectomy? Of course not. This is just another attempt to keep women “in their place.” If a woman chooses to terminate a pregnancy, it is her decision and other people should mind their own business. Can you imagine forcing a woman to carry the seed of a rapist? What if the woman is already burdened with too many financial responsibilities and adding one more would destroy her mentally?
The option of abortion should be available to all women. It is really simple; if you don’t want an abortion then don’t have one, but mind your own business if another woman wishes to make a different decision. This decision should be a woman’s right.
I am 80 years old and I don’t want women’s rights to return to the ‘50s. I remember friends having to sneak off to Indianapolis and returning needing medical help because of a mishandled abortion. Some never recovered either physically or emotionally. Never again. Make abortion legal for all women.
— Shirley A. Thomas, Brazil
Voting for GOP the best solution
In a recent edition of the Tribune-Star Opinion section a letter was posted on the subject of which, “offer solutions, don’t just present problems,” was presented. I am unaware of this writer’s political leanings, but I do agree with the premise of his letter. I also believe that our nation presently offers far too many examples of problems and very few solutions.
In my opinion, there exists a single, simple and obvious solution. The first Black American to receive a nomination to be the Republican nomination for president was Frederick Douglas in 1888. What has happened since that time is nothing more than a nauseating story of the cross-burning history of the Democratic Party in the United States.
From the Civil War to present day, the most glaring and obvious reason for so much suffering, inflation, slavery, racism, high taxes and by far most government policies which have hurt the productivity and individual rights of Americans, have happened during Democratic administrations with a Senate and House Democratic majority.
From post-Civil War rebel soldiers dominating the system of law enforcement in the southern states, the fact that the votes for the abolition of slavery, 13th amendment (93% Republican yes — 77% Democrat no), citizenship for freed slaves 14th (94% Rep yes — 100% Dem no) and right to vote 15th (100% Rep yes — 100% Dem no) amendments received, arguably, no Democrat support at all. The creation of Jim Crow laws by southern Democrats, and the Democrat domination of the KKK, Woodrow Wilson setting our nation back countless years by the strict segregation of all government offices in the nation’s Capitol, Roosevelt’s refusal to segregate our military until political pressure became too much for even him to ignore (he also stalled the bill to make lynching a federal crime to garner southern support for one last term), etc.
There are good Democrats and good Republicans, but at the national level, do we need to know what’s in Nancy Pelosi’s freezer or need to be told the earth will die “in 12 years” by a once career bartender?
The solution: Vote Republican in the next presidential election and vote once, in person. Or vote independent and make a real statement.
— Jeffrey Aitken, Terre Haute
