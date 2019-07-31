Tonight last chance to voice concerns on jail
To the Citizens of Terre Haute and Vigo County:
This Thursday, August 2 at 6 p.m., the Terre Haute City Council will decide the fate of the current county jail project. It is perhaps the last time citizens can speak to their concerns about this project. Therefore, not just city residents should attend.
While the City Council appears to be merely voting on the zoning for the location for the proposed $60-million-dollar jail, their decision will determine whether the jail will be built as planned by two of the county commissioners, or whether hundreds of voters’ demands to change the proposal will be realized. Citizens for Better Government has recently shown that there is only meager support for the commissioners’ plan: less than 1% of those polled by a recent door-to-door survey. The overwhelming majority of those polled there and on Facebook support a smaller, less costly jail located on the current government campus.
A jail built on the current government campus will cost less, period. It can be built up, instead of out, requiring less acreage. It will be close enough to the courts so that the cost of transportation of inmates will be negligible. In the current economic climate in the city and county, a less costly jail that is more efficiently located is the prudent thing to do. Recall that the current jail has not yet been paid for, and you are being asked to build a new one.
Finally, the two commissioners want to build the new $60 million dollar jail next to the water sanitation facilities. There are very real concerns that both the county and city may be open to lawsuits due to the odors and potential exposures to nauseous gases should the jail be located there. City Council members are being asked by the commissioners to be party to a poorly planned project.
Citizens, this is perhaps the last chance for your voice to be heard, because county commissioners do not have to put their jail proposal to a vote. Please attend the City Council meeting and make your concerns known.
— Ann Rider
Terre Haute
Mueller merely a figurehead
Nadler and Schiff like to fancy themselves as intellectually sound-minded Congressional committee chairman.
By their usual subpoenas, these two forced Bob Mueller to appear July 24 before Congress. But neither one had the foresight to see that Mueller’s performance might present a potential problem to their Trump-Russia conspiracy theory narrative.
The media propagates its fantasy Mueller’s poor performance was a result of being ill-prepared for the ordeal. Quite the contrary as the truth finally surfaced in those proceedings.
Mueller for these three years has been merely a figurehead for this special counsel investigation to give its operation a conservative face. It’s obvious the man neither led this counsel investigation scrum, nor did he participate in the analysis or final formulation of this March Trump.
The actual leader of the Trump investigation was the ruthless Andrew Weissman who was slated to party with Bill and HRC the night of what was to be her presidential election victory.
It’s Weissman, and his HRC-loving lawyer suits who have orchestrated this monstrosity upon the American people since 2016.
Neither one of these chairmen was bright enough to know the facts about Mueller and this Weissman-led team. In this context, the House proceedings showed exactly just how empty-headed both Nadler and Schiff and the rest of these Democrats are on both Judiciary and Intelligence committees.
— Earl Beal
Terre Haute
