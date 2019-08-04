Change laws to prevent ‘accidents’ on I-70
This letter is about the beyond horrifying wrecks that have occured on I-70 over the last few years. I am not calling them “accidents” because I don’t believe they were.
Two of the wrecks were supposedly caused by one driver reaching for a sandwich and another reaching for a drink. The line of traffic both of those trucks impacted did not back up in the second it took to reach for a drink or a sandwich.
Our elected state officials need to change the laws. If a person or people are seriously injured or die because a driver was not paying attention, they should most certainly be charged with something more than reckless driving. If someone dies, the drivers should be charged with vehicular homicide.
My nephew, while working for INDOT, was hit by a semi while sitting in an INDOT truck. Thank God that particular truck was built to take the impact of being hit by a semi. He saw it coming and laid on the air horn to warn the INDOT workers ahead of him of the danger. There was another semi in the lane beside the rig that hit the truck my nephew was in. He kept laying on his horn because all traffic was supposed to be in the passing lane due to construction in the right lane. The other driver never looked up. Like many other drivers he said his breaks failed. No they didn’t. The next day he confessed he was texting.
I know it would be a huge expense for trucking companies across the country, but I believe all big rigs should have automatic brakes installed like those that are available in many newer edition vehicles today, which will automatically stop a vehicle when the system senses an object ahead.
I hate to drive any interstate highway now, but let me give you a few tips that just may safe your life. If traffic is slowed or stopped, immediately turn on your hazard lights. Leave a distance of twice the length of your car and the vehicle in front of you. Keep a close eye on your rearview mirror. If you see a vehicle coming up too fast behind you, use that distance you left to pull onto the shoulder and drive forward as far as you can. You may get a ticket for doing this but better a ticket than losing your life and/or the lives of those you love.
Please, please contact your legislators and tell them to change the laws. Not one more life lost because someone wasn’t paying attention.
— Pam Curts
Terre Haute
