A tyrannical vindictive dictator
This is a response to Joyce Wallace, who, like others, has chosen to defend an immoral, two-faced liar, a man without honor in any category, whose goal is to abolish democracy, the rule of law, and establish a vindictive tyrannical dictatorship.
She cites some of the positive things he’s done, but like all who’ve drank the poisonous GOP Kool-Aid, refuses to admit his goal is to be the supreme, iron-fisted ruler like Putin and the king of Saudi Arabia.
His “war” with China that he’s losing has devastated farmers, and although he’s paid them bribes, they’re still losing money. He pulled out of the Paris Climate Change Accord, despite the fact we’re getting hotter and sea levels are rising.
He pulled out of the Iran deal that Iran was complying with, and his “negotiating skills” with North Korea have only produced the proverbial “Mexican standoff.” If not for his Department of Justice protection order, that a sitting president can’t be indicted for a crime, he’d be indicted for a crime, right now.
To those who take “offense” to my correctly labeling Trump a tyrannical vindictive dictator, I submit the following.
His first order of business was to fire all federal prosecutors he thought “might give him trouble.” He fired Comey and McCabe because they wouldn’t lie for him. He waited until the last day to fire McCabe, so he wouldn’t have enough time in to get his pension.
Anyone serving in a government office must do exactly as they’re ordered to do or be fired. He has fired people who’ve devoted their entire adult lives to government service, thereby denying them an income and a pension.
On the subject of Byron York, yes he did go to college where he majored in lying, and how to kiss the backside of any GOP politician he thought could do him some good. He devoted his adult life to being an obedient lap dog, and now he’s been rewarded with his own show on Fox News, spreading propaganda, distorting the truth, and making big money.
Regardless of AOC’s background, she and the other three who make up the “squad” should shut up, and do the job they were elected to do. The House of Representatives is not the place to audition for a reality TV show.
— Ron Hastings
Clinton
Appreciation for commissioners
On behalf of the residents along East Grant Avenue in northern Vigo County, we extend our appreciation to two Vigo County Commissioners, Brendan Kearns and Brad Anderson.
For 20 years this road had been repaired by filling potholes, and over time it had begun to fall apart. When my wife and I contacted Brendan Kearns with our collective concerns, he and Brad Anderson drove down this road, saw its condition, agreed with residents’ concerns, and then had it paved within one month.
These two commissioners are to be commended for their dedication to their responsibilities, and we applaud both of them. These are good people in our county who genuinely care for its residents. Thanks, Brendan and Brad.
— Ron & Jen Martin
Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.