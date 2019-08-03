If you don’t like it, change it
There is a measure of irony to the latest discharge of cringeworhy words expressing the untamed mindset of our nation’s president, coming as it were during the week our country, and indeed the world, celebrated the 50th anniversary of the monumental achievement of the spirit of cooperation and innovation which carried the United States to success in putting man on the moon during the Apollo space program.
It is no secret that President Trump favors having malleable-minded individuals to join him onstage during his performance rallies, copycats he can lead in angry three-syllable chants.
“Lock her up!”
“Build that wall!”
And now...
“Send her back!”
How juvenile.
“Rockafella! Rockafella! Sis! Boom! Bah!”
We see enough temper tantrums in our everyday lives. They are invariably destructive, never constructive. Leadership is about uniting people, not dividing them. The president should be a wellspring of brotherhood, not a reservoir of barratry.
When President Trump speaks of “the dangerous militant left,” he no doubt wishes to fire up the already inflamed emotions of his cultist following, hoping in time to spark an outbreak of incidents patterned after Nazi/Klan violence in North Carolina last year. Why else to return to the same area to launch his latest three-word slogan? Ultimately, his goal is to engender civil riots, civil battles, if not outright civil war. Trump yearns to instigate bloodshed, mayhem and chaos. Then he can order in his thugs and the military to restore order and to seize the utmost prize, an enabling act. At that point, he won’t have to worry about an election in 2020 or any other time.
Trump tried to walk back his support for the racist chant he himself inspired. It hadn’t been as enthusiastically received as he had hoped. Meanwhile, GOP Senate honcho Mitch McConnell thought he was taking the high road by switching the narrative to a defense against Communism. From a return to the race-baiting of the 1940s to the Commie-baiting of the McCarthy era ‘50s? Really, Mitch?
We need to pause and take stock of things. Ask yourself. Why progress to the automobile when a horse and buggy does just fine? Must the future be as rife with conflict as the past?
To tell the people we disagree with that they should go back to where they came from is not the American way. We don’t say, “If you don’t like it, leave.” No, the underlying motto, the thrust of sentiment of the United States is now, always has been and always will be, “If you don’t like it, change it.”
And so, we made it to the moon.
— Clay Wilkinson
Terre Haute
