With Trump, there’s plenty to criticize
You Trump enablers should be ashamed of yourselves. Some letter-writers in the Readers’ Forum have suggested anyone who disagrees with them “should apologize to Trump.” The person who occupies our White House doesn’t need any assistance from you or anyone else. Remember, it was Trump who chose the inaugural song as “My Way.”
You say you are looking for proof? I suggest you look at what Trump has done to (not for) our country, in his own words. There are a myriad of examples, which are found everywhere.
In addition, just recently a former adviser who spoke about Trump warned: “Eventually he (Trump) turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country.”
The definition of “treason” according to Merriam-Webster is: The offense of attempting by overt acts to overthrow the government of the state to which the offender owes allegiance or to kill or personally injure the sovereign or the sovereign’s family.”
Also, the majority of the content of the letter-writer contained slurs about other politicians. Most Trump supporters have a habit of trying to divert attention from the actual topic, which is Trump’s inability to effectively lead our country.
— Dottie Rigsby, Terre Haute
Make election security priority
We’re deep in the off season for Indiana legislators. Lawmakers won’t return to Indianapolis for months. As state legislators set their goals and priorities for the next session, Automated Verification and Registration (AVR) should be at the top of their lists. It’s the perfect policy to begin a legislative session: It addresses a critical issue, it’s an easy policy to implement, it demonstrates responsibility, and it’s bipartisan.
Without secure voter rolls, other security improvements are only half measures. AVR ensures voter rolls are up to date, accurate and reliable, helping to prevent both foreign interference and voter fraud.
AVR requires a one-time capital investment, and then saves money. It’s a one-time fix that improves services without costing taxpayers more money.
Republicans and Democrats in 20 states have already adopted AVR. Indiana should, too. Our lawmakers need to make AVR their top priority.
— Trey Grayson, Republican Advisory board chair of the Secure Elections Project and Former Kentucky secretary of state and former president of the National Association of Secretaries of State
