On Friday, Aug. 23, in the editorial section of the Tribune-Star, there was a piece written titled: “Cheers, Jeers, and Tears.” Within that section, the writer (whose name is omitted), makes a “Cheers” statement to the patrons of the Vigo County School Corp. in which the assertion is made that the “Abstinence-only” based curriculum used in the school corporation is “religiously” based, and not “science” based.
I would suggest that before you publish something, you actually know what you are talking about. Just because people show up to a school board meeting and claim that abstinence is “religiously” based, doesn’t make it so. In fact, the curriculum used by the Crisis Pregnancy Center of the Wabash Valley, which administrates the program, can prove unequivocally that the curriculum is absolutely not religious based, but is in fact completely based on science.
I do not know who allowed this to be printed before fact-checking, but as a “news” source, you should be unbiased and accurate. You were neither. But don’t take my word for it. Perhaps you should contact Dr. Robert Haworth and the CPC to get your facts.
Beyond that, you ought to, at least, issue an apology to the Vigo County School Corp., the CPC of the Wabash Valley, and the readers of the Tribune-Star for your “inadvertent” error and false reporting.
— Dan Willis, Terre Haute
Vote to save our country
I have waited for a reply to Ms. Dukes’ letter requesting a listing of what Trump and his policies have done to improve the quality of life for the average American. I have heard all about how well the stock market is doing and anyone with a 40lK is reaping the benefits of Trump’s economic policies.
Most average Americans do not have investments in the stock market. We are doing well to have enough money to cover the daily living expenses of our families. The huge tax breaks given to Corporations have not produced any significant increase in wages or benefits for the workers. Instead the tax breaks have gone to increasing profits for the few who have investments in the stock market.
With the rollback of environmental protections, I wonder just how much good a 40lK will be when the air isn’t fit to breathe; the water isn’t fit to drink and our public lands have been given over to corporate greed and Trump’s need to make himself rich at our expense. He now wants to cut the Department of Education by several million as an uneducated public is easier to manage and easier to convince of the lies he spews forth on a daily basis.
We need to outlaw assault rifles again as I have yet to understand why these weapons are available to the public. Why on earth would an individual need such a weapon to supposedly protect themselves? The constant sporting of weapons in public is nothing more than individuals who are afraid of their own shadow and need to feel they are projecting an image of strength when in fact, they are only making fools of themselves.
Our process of voting is being tampered with by the Russians and our Senate refuses to allow any bills to come to the floor to increase much needed security for the elections of 2020. We have senators who have loyalty to their party and do not care about the needs of our country.
If we lose faith in our election process then Trump will surely establish the dictatorship he so prizes and wants. Another four years of the upheaval of a continuing presidency of Trump will destroy our country as we know it. The freedom we have valued for so many years will be a thing of the past. It will take years to undo all the damage of Trump’s four years in office and return us to a nation of ideals and freedom for all.
Voting trump out by a huge majority is our way of letting him know that we do not embrace his racist policies and his idea of a lifetime dictatorship with him as our leader. We must vote in numbers unheard of to renounce the current political policies and assure that Trump cannot lose the popular vote and get elected by the Electoral College. He managed, with the help of the Russians, to manipulate the Electoral College in the last election. We cannot allow him to succeed again.
Vote to save our country. Vote to let the world know we are not what Trump represents us to be. Vote to save our environment. Vote to save our country for future generations.
— Shirley A. Thomas, Brazil
Women’s team is better? Prove it
Had I not seen the most political and insulting of the women’s soccer team members standing on the American flag my opinion would be no different.
To prove the validity of their demand for equal pay I suggest the following.
Let the women’s and men’s national teams take the field together and see what happens.
In fact, let the women’s national team take the field in contest with the IU men’s team and see what happens. In my opinion both games would be extremely lopsided.
As a necessary side note:
To liberals reading this, there can be no transgenders allowed.
The current direction of (wo)men’s vs (wo)men’s sports is an insult to the human gene pool.
I have nothing against trans people or female athletes, it’s just that when anyone spouts off about being better than another, simply prove it on their field of play.
— Jeffrey Aitken, Terre Haute
Virtual schools still want more
I see they’re in the news again.
You know, the virtual academies that supposedly bilked us out of $40 million (now $47 million, according to the Tribstar of Aug. 21). Their penalty was to be barred from enrolling any more students. That’ll show ‘em. No litigation on the horizon.
Now they come forward wanting more money to process the student transcripts that they are holding for ransom. A real class act. Yet Danny Tanoos is dragged through the courts over a couple of concert tickets. Go figure.
It must be hard being a Republican legislator in Indiana right now.
— Terry Keaton, Terre Haute
