Reflecting on life as one should live it
Beginning the day you were born, people have come into your life, some to remain indefinitely, others for only a few seconds, minutes, hours, days, weeks, months, years, or decades.
Your contact with people may be verbal or nonverbal, personal or impersonal, friendly or not so friendly, intimate or not so intimate. People influence you directly or indirectly every day of your life. People come and people go.
Some people impact you more than others. Some people you have as friends or acquaintances, spouse, siblings, parents, children, or relatives. Some people touch your heart in a special way.
Do not shed tears when certain people must leave you; be joyful that they were a part of your life. Your loved ones do not spiritually die; they live on through you and your memories of them. Loss is painful. Cherish the good times you had with other people; store them away in your memory. Open your memory of them when you feel a need to reminisce or be nostalgic.
Do not look back and wish you could change things that happened in the past; the past is part of your history and can never be changed. Nostalgia can be painful, but it can also be beautiful and refreshing. Remain focused on the road of life ahead of you. If you have any regrets over certain things that you have done in the past, learn from them and do not repeat them. The choice is yours.
Life is fragile; therefore, live each day to the fullest. Be of good cheer. Sure, you have made some mistakes along the way; chalk them up to being a fallible human being. What happens between your birth and death is primarily up to you. Strive to make good choices in life, because all of your choices have consequences. Have a sense of humor. Take life seriously, but not too seriously. Do unto others as you would have others do unto you. Exemplify daily the virtues of charity, faith, fortitude, hope, justice, prudence, and temperance. Display humility; avoid pride. Worry about nothing; pray about everything.
Remember that this is the day the Lord has made; therefore, rejoice and be glad in it. As you go through this life on planet Earth, be not afraid, because God is with you always.
(Authored by William S. Greenwell on his 75th birthday.)
— William S. Greenwell, Terre Haute
Obama made lots of mistakes
Thanks for the response to my letter. I will try again to explain again.
Concerning Obama’s mistakes and stupidity: 1) Obamacare did not work and was too expensive (those that had no insurance previously could not pay the inflated rates and those that didn’t sign up would be fined). That, my friend, was both stupid and a mistake. 2) He was dismantling our military defenses (both stupid and a mistake). 3) Illegal immigration was encouraged by your beloved Obama. Did you notice, I said illegal not legal? There is a difference, even though most liberals will not acknowledge the difference. 4) Race riots were actually encouraged by your beloved Obama. 5) Here is a question for you. Why do you assume that if anyone disagrees with a black person’s ideas it is because he is black? I disagree with “liberal democratic” principles whether the person is white or black.
As far as “worshiping or idolizing” Trump, how absurd. I stated that his use of Twitter is stupid. If I worshiped him, would I say that?
Liberal socialism is not right for this country.
Have nice day and see you in church on Sunday.
— Joe DeLorme, Clay City
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.