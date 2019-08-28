Our republic is misunderstood
In his recent letter to the editor, Joe DeLorme apparently does not understand that our democratic republic has become successful by blending capitalism with socialism. Capitalism certainly has been at the forefront of the American economy, and mixing in socialism has resulted in the creation of free public education, minimum wage, maximum hour and child labor laws, Social Security, agriculture and energy subsidies, and Medicare and Medicaid, just to name a few.
How many of those items would Mr. DeLorme like to see eliminated? Indiana, in fact, has a rich socialist heritage, from Robert Owen’s New Harmony to Terre Haute’s own Eugene V. Debs.
If the Affordable Care Act does not work and is too expensive, then why does it still exist? The Republicans attacked it from the beginning, but when given the opportunity to repeal and replace it could not come forward with a better plan. Candidate Donald Trump even promised that Americans would have the best affordable health care plan if he became President. He has yet to present such a plan.
President Barack Obama did not dismantle our military defenses, but did try to make our military more cost effective. He inherited major wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and sought to end the loss of more American lives in those conflicts. His efforts were stymied by the resurgence of the Taliban, the rise of ISIS, and the chaotic civil war in Syria. He also strove to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. He stood up for human rights around the globe, and did not lavish praise on despots like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un.
As far as illegal immigration is concerned, President Trump has done more to encourage it than President Obama. Trump made it harder for immigrants to seek asylum in the United States by closing processing centers in Central America and instituting a “zero tolerance” policy along our southern border, causing desperate migrants to resort to illegal entry. Instead of spending billions on an ineffective wall, that money would be better spent by increasing border patrol officers, immigration officials, and judges to resolve quicker the backlog of asylum requests.
What race riots were encouraged by Obama? What about Trump’s words after Charlottesville, or prior to the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, or prior to the shooting in El Paso? Americans must continue to support human rights and express empathy for the unfortunate, serving as examples for others to emulate.
— Stephen Pfrank, West Terre Haute
