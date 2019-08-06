Not too late for community to take action
The gist of the Sunday Trib-Star editorial is that the various taxing authorities haven’t worked in unison to prepare for the multiple challenges facing Vigo County taxpayers including the new jail and needs of the Vigo County School Corp. The headline reads: “... task force missed an opportunity.” I disagree.
As noted in various articles, the VCSC has asked for a referendum to be included on the fall ballot to allow additional taxing for operational expenses alongside the referendum allowing for a casino. It’s been widely reported that yet an additional referendum will greet taxpayers in a couple of years courtesy of the VCSC for much-needed building improvements.
Back to the editorial, I don’t believe it’s too late, as suggested, for the taxing bodies to come together. Assuming the casino referendum passes — and I believe it will — this community will have a windfall estimated initially around $10 million per year. I believe the majority of this revenue will go to Vigo County (assuming the casino is in the county) and the Capital Improvement Board (also to benefit primarily the county).
Although some of these funds might go to the VCSC, rather than consume all of the remaining funds for pet projects, not that the county doesn’t need additional funding, I believe the community taxing authorities should agree to a redistribution format that includes sufficient monies to the VCSC to address our schools and the operation of our schools. (In this process, as assessment should be made as to the actual needs of the VCSC and the recent depletion of the rainy-day funds examined.)
If the response is that the state legislators direct the distribution, then have our local legislators attach an amendment onto the next bill being voted on to rectify that potential problem. And, if my revenue estimates are inaccurate, we should work with whatever the actual taxes are. Despite the fact that the casino will drain more dollars from our community than we receive, obviously, since they must make a profit, I believe the community will welcome the casino taxing revenue because they believe it’ll help with local needs. Perhaps the referendums this fall should be consolidated into one question: “Do you favor a casino in Vigo County to support the educational needs of our community?”
With this new revenue, we could build what we need, maintain what we have, add or expand needed programs for mental health issues and addiction counseling that should continue post-graduation, and pay the teachers what they deserve. The schools are more important, in my opinion, than the often-debated jail project and our community leaders should come together to ensure this newfound revenue stream addresses those needs including addictions and mental health counseling.
I ask that our mayor, commissioners, city and county councilpersons, state legislators, CIB members and VCSC trustees meet to discuss this possibility — regardless of who has the actual authority to make it happen. When a community comes together, we all have the authority to make things happen. Bold ideas require bold action. If our leaders do this, we won’t need an additional tax for the schools this fall or in 2021 and perhaps our schools can save a few of our kids from ending up in that new jail.
— Michael Ellis, Terre Haute
Require safety devices on trucks
Pam Curts’ idea about automatic braking devices on semis in the Aug. 5 Trib-Star to cut down on accidents is a good one and should be implemented on all new tractors.
I have thought the same thing. I avoid travel on Interstate 70 whenever possible. In the meantime, it would be very inexpensive to require a device mounted on each existing tractor which would sound an alarm when closing rate was exceeded and minimum distance exceeded. This should not cost more than $500 for a deluxe one and less when mass-produced. Perhaps include a messaging feature back to the home dispatcher.
In addition to automatic braking devices on all new tractors, I would consider an eye-tracking device so that if the driver’s eyes are not directed ahead for a predetermined amount of time an alarm would go off plus also send a message to the home dispatcher that the driver was distracted.
With today’s technology none of these devices should add substantially to the cost of a new tractor. Actually, the eye-tracking device might be fairly inexpensive to add to existing units right now along with the closing rate device. These might also be considered for large straight trucks as well.
These are some good ideas for ambitious inventors out there. It could make you a fortune.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Ill.
Gun violence engulfs America
Warning: Be in America at your own risk!
Perhaps this warning should be posted at all ports-of-entry into the United States of America. Are we the most-violent nation on Earth, at least when it comes to firearm-related deaths and being wounded by gunshots?
When will the gun-related violence stop in America? Obviously, it will not stop as long as firearms are available to humans. There is absolutely no way that law-enforcement officers can prevent mass shootings. Even if firearms could be taken away from every human being on the planet, knives would likely replace them as weapons to kill and maim people. Therefore, be in America at your own risk.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
