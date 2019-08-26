More laws won’t fix gun violence
Reading the editorial in Tuesday’s paper, it is recommended to listen to the people on guns and that the majorities favor action on gun control. The article further states that public policy is hard but that finding ways to deal with the epidemic of gun violence doesn’t need to be that difficult.
Unfortunately, there are no suggested policies that would be reasonably expected to reduce the gun violence that aren’t more of a hindrance to the law-abiding public. There isn’t effective means to reduce the ability of a criminally intent or mentally defective person from doing harm to others, only possibly preventing a law-abiding person the ability to defend themselves.
According to the article, “The Second Amendment gives government and political leaders great latitude to regulate the sale and ownership of guns and related items without infringing on our rights to keep and bear arms.” Nothing could be further from the truth, the Second Amendment states, “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” This is not “great latitude to regulate sale and ownership” but more of a directive that the government shall be limited as to what restrictions shall be placed on law-abiding citizens.
We already have plenty of laws regulating the sale, transfer and ownership of firearms, as well as others regarding endangering persons and property, which are ignored by criminals. Adding more laws will not inhibit those persons from doing harm and injuring innocent people. How about a law requiring courts and medical facilities to promptly notify the FBI of persons that are convicted of felonies, domestic violence or deemed mentally incompetent so that they may be put on the NICS list of restricted persons? This would help limit those persons from “legally” acquiring firearms from businesses.
Regarding the Jake Laird Law, aka Red Flag Law, there is not a requirement for a court to provide denial of a person’s gun rights for a law enforcement agency to seize a “dangerous” person’s firearms and “related items.” A warrant is the preferred method, but an officer or agency does have the right to seize a person’s property if deemed “dangerous,” which can be very subjective depending on the situation that the officer and individual are placed in. Who determines if a person is dangerous or potentially violent?
There have been several instances in the past few days where a person was arrested following the actions of that person. It was recently stated during a TV show by a respected ex-FBI person that 85% of the people committing the mass shootings made comments as to their intentions before the act. Obviously someone knew about this and said nothing. Now it seems that people are beginning to speak up and this is leading to arrests or at least investigations and hopefully preventing another disaster.
This problem is not an easy one to resolve or fix and no amount of gun laws restricting the general populace is going to change that.
— Tim Hammond, Terre Haute
