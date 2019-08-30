How are we better off under Trump?
Joe DeLorme: Thank you for responding to my questions. It is good that we can each have our say on this page. Readers can make up their own minds.
You did not answer the second part of my questions, though — explaining how we are better off under Trump.
What has Trump done to make health care more affordable for Americans? (The ACA did and does work for some people.) Where are all the plans he promised? How are we better off under Trump in this respect?
I disagree that Obama “dismantled” our military (check the facts on military spending under Obama). Last I knew it’s still there. We remain the strongest military force in the world. How are we better off under Trump in this respect? Seems to me we’re about the same.
Depending on one’s sources, Obama deported between 2 and 3 million illegal immigrants, and more kindly and efficiently than Trump is doing. How is this encouraging illegal immigration? How are we better off under Trump in this respect?
I asked you for specifics, and except for your health care response, I got none.
Specifically, how did Obama encourage race riots? Are you saying that Trump does not?
I did not imply that anyone who disagrees with a black person’s ideas does so because of race. That wasn’t the point. I was referring to your claim that Obama divided the country. You didn’t say how. Racism among the citizens divided the country, but that didn’t come from Obama himself — just from the racists. So how did he divide the country? Are you saying that Trump is uniting us?
While you yourself may not worship Trump, there are certainly those who do. I have some in my own family.
Finally, it’s my country, too. I believe, and have always believed, that this country will work best under a combination of capitalism and socialism. One need not exclude the other.
— Judy Dukes, Terre Haute
GOP gaggle tests its local waters
Showers are of no consequence to this gaggle of geese. As a chilling rain falls, Deming Park’s geese plop down in the grass. They are comfortable. They are without concern or plan. They are satisfied, content, indifferent. They are thoughtless and appear smug. Water runs over and off their oiled feathers. Their disregard for the relentless elements is customary, practiced. A single, slouching bird stands over them. This overseer appears to be some kind of a leader. Yet its movements are uneasy, distracted. It bobs and twitches. It nervously attempts to appear aware, in charge, and on guard. But this leader’s erratic behavior indicates that this is not the case.
And so U. S. Rep. Larry Bucshon and a flight of Indiana Congressional Republicans recently found it necessary to touch down in our midst. They flew in to make sure the endless rains of the past few years continue to roll off the backs of their home brood. They briefly check to see if the scandals and arrests, indifference and incompetence, garbled tweets and incessant lies coming from their overseer in the White House might be disturbing to their flock.
They especially want to make certain that the economic storms affecting the poor, the sick, the hurt, the unlucky, and therefore all of us in the Hoosier state, are not ruffling the feathers of their loyal gaggle of voters.
— Gary Daily, Terre Haute
III
