History helps us assess present
Last year, I attended an OLLI presentation at ISU about the book “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austin. This book was originally published Jan. 28, 1813.
I will admit I am a big fan of PBS, but the Jane Austin series wasn’t one of my favorites. The one thing I learned about Jane Austin’s writings through this presentation was the importance of understanding the time period and the language that was used and accepted then. If you read Jane Austin with a perspective of life in the early 1800s it changes how you see her books.
Jane Austin’s real gift is how her writing can be adapted into the 21st century. The Hallmark channel in the past few years has produced movies about Austin’s Mr. Darcey in today’s time frame. I am still not a big Jane Austin fan, but it shows how an idea from 1813 can move forward into today’s world. Ideas are time travelers.
History is often misrepresented for the same reason the older publications are misunderstood. It needs to be considered in the proper time frame that it took place in. In a roundabout way that brings us to the question of racism.
Slavery is widely condemned by all races today. Black, white, yellow or brown, everyone condemns slavery of all forms. What we must be very careful of is making sure we condemn the institution, not necessarily all the people alive at the same time the act was being committed.
Slavery and prejudice were and are now wrong. But if we look back at the time it was most prevalent in the United States, the Civil War period and the years leading up to the Civil War, it would be a mistake to condemn everyone living in that time period guilty of prejudice against the black race.
Let us consider the average person living in both the north and south during that time period. The slave owners were in the minority at that time. People, in both the north and south, were the same as many of us today just striving to provide a life for their family that was as good or better than theirs. Facts are facts and in the late 1800s there wasn’t even radio. The first radio news program was broadcast in Detroit on Aug. 31, 1920, let alone television, the internet or smart phones. National news was often months behind times if reported at all.
In November 1864 when Sherman burnt Atlanta how many lives, of people not involved in slavery, were destroyed. Hopes and dreams of a future for themselves and their family ended because of an act of war over which they had no control.
Wait a minute, you say. They were there while this was happening. Today we are here when racism is covered on the media in every form. Unlike the late 1800s, we are aware of what is happening around us now. Radio, TV, newspapers, the internet and all other forms of social media are continually informing us of what others want us to see. Our choice is what to believe.
We need to look at the past to decide how our actions today will lead history to judge us.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
Blame game
Why is it that the media blames Trump for the mass shootings that take place on his watch, but never blamed Obama for the ones that took place on his watch?
— Mark Burns, Terre Haute
