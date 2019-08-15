Gun laws won’t solve problems
I read the guest editorial in last Saturday’s paper and find it so ironic that it is coming from the Chicago Sun-Times. The irony lies in the fact that the State of Illinois has some of the most restrictive gun laws in the U.S. and the City of Chicago more restrictions than anyplace else in the state, but they hold the record for the most mass shootings.
There have been 23 mass shootings in Illinois since the first of the year and 22 of those were in Chicago. Chicago has the distinction of having twice as many mass shootings as almost any other state by themselves. Runner-up was, you guessed it, California, with 22, most of which occurred in the area around San Francisco and Sacramento.
Strange that the states with the most gun laws have the highest mass shootings. Just a few more facts, Maryland had 11 shootings, all but one in Baltimore; New Jersey had 8 and Washington D.C. had 6. It should be apparent that the places with the highest crime rates are also the places with the highest mass shootings and coincidentally some of the most restrictive gun laws.
The writer of the editorial wants to attack the use of the AR and AK style firearms used as being the “root of the problem” when in fact most of the mass shootings were committed with handguns. The anti-gun persons like to point the finger at the “assault style firearms” as being the problem when those style firearms are rarely used in all firearm related incidents as they are harder to conceal and utilize in close quarters.
The problem lies with people, plain and simple. They refuse to get involved when they have good reason to believe that someone has issues and may act out violently. The mental health organization fears that they will be sued over confidentiality laws if they say anything that doesn’t pan out. The courts fail to notify the other government authorities when someone is found guilty of a felony or determined to be mentally incompetent so that they can be put on the restricted list. And last but not least, there are no laws preventing non-citizens of the U.S. from legally purchasing firearms. Granted that most firearms used illegally are not legally possessed by the perpetrators, either being purchased on the black market or stolen, but eliminating the rights of law-abiding citizens to purchase the firearms in question is not going to solve the problem.
The guns are only a tool used by some and it is unfortunate that the anti-gun backers are not willing to acknowledge that gun laws won’t solve the problem. Isn’t it strange there wasn’t any mention of the mass stabbing where four people were stabbed by one person?
— Tim Hammond, Terre Haute
Workplace raids evil, inhumane
ICE raids in Morton, Mississippi, separated 700 immigrants from their children on their first day of school. Taking mothers and fathers away like that is evil and inhumane.
A 12-year-old girl was sobbing uncontrollably, saying “We’re not criminals” and “government, please have a heart.” Fat chance.
They are all traumatized and devastated while Trump’s base merely looks on, dehumanizing them even more.
ICE said they would try to reunite the families ASAP, but it appears they just felt the need to terrorize them first. That’s what you get when you have a white supremacist for a president.
— Anita Griffith, Vermilion, Illinois
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.