Go vegan to aid the planet
A new Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report urges people to eat less meat in order to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and protect tropical rainforests, noting that, if deforestation is left unchecked, much of the remaining Amazon forest could turn into desert land.
Will anyone listen?
The IPCC’s advice is reminiscent of a 2016 report from researchers with the Institute of Social Ecology in Vienna. They concluded that the only way to meet the expected global food demand in the year 2050 — without sacrificing any forests — is for everyone to go vegan.
Animal agriculture is the leading cause of deforestation and habitat loss. We should do our part to help preserve forests, combat climate change, and save animals by eating vegan meals rather than meat, eggs, and dairy “products.”
Let’s listen this time: See www.PETA.org for more information and free vegan recipes.
— Heather Moore, PETA Foundation
Norfolk, Virginia
Republican rules
It seems the rules governing our elections have changed. Now it’s OK to allow Russians to intervene on behalf of Republicans. (Mitch McConnell recently blocked Democratic legislation preventing foreign interference.)
Why don’t Democrats invite countries friendly to them — NATO and Asian — to intervene on their behalf? Then we can all relax and let them choose our rulers.
— Michael Bennett, Vermilion, Illinois
