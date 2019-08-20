Dangers in being a crossing guard
This is concerning Sue Loughlin’s “Crossing guard” article on Aug. 13.
My husband and I worked as crossing guards on South 25th and Wallace Avenue for over a year between 2015-2017 and our experience was one that made us seriously evaluate the value placed on the position and our children’s lives. When we took over, the previous guard who had been there for years told us to be very careful, and that people drove like crazy. We were very excited to start. The small payment was icing on the cake for us. We lived close and were happy to provide a way to help kids safely cross the street. That changed very quickly.
During our time as crossing guards we had many issues with people running lights as children approached. We tried speaking to Mayor Bennett, who instantly put out stop signs which were there for several days but policy required he have them removed. We asked about alternatives like speed bumps and he said that drivers would sue the city.
We began recording the intersection every time we worked for fear of a child being hit. I was nearly struck while in uniform in the middle of the street with a lit sign and flashing red lights above me. A child was nearly struck despite a guard in the road and a flashing red light. There was an accident on the intersection involving a car with children inside. All of these were caught on video which we repeatedly tried to show city workers, but it was always turned down.
I shared one of the videos on social media and was scolded for not bringing the issue to the attention of those above me despite my efforts to do so before posting it. We brought these issues to the attention of the police department more times than we can count, then we went to City Council and pleaded with them to change something. We also approached the school board about the issue.
Out of our hours of advocacy trying to make our crossing safer, we had police come out maybe a handful of times to monitor traffic. Rarely did they ever pull someone over. Nothing changed throughout the year plus we worked despite our impassioned efforts to keep the kids at Sugar Grove who walk to school safe. After a long discussion about how the situation was handled and how we were treated throughout the process we decided that we could no longer do the job.
I served overseas in Iraq and felt more helpless in a hazardous position working for the city having absolutely no power to facilitate change to keep my child and others safe than I did in a war zone. We reported to the police department, yet had seemingly no voice in reporting violations in the area we were supposed to keep safe. Last year a crossing guard was struck in the city, still nothing has changed.
There are laws protecting construction workers in their work zones. Speeding and being caught results in a first-time offense fine of $375, and $1,000 for a second. Speeding in a school zone is punishable by ticketing and fines up to $1,000 but there is no minimum fine for an offense. Hitting a worker in a work zone could result in a fine of $10,000 and up to 14 years in jail, yet I cannot find a single law that gives crossing guards or children walking to school any protections like these.
My family has relocated to a smaller city and one of the factors we weighed before moving was if we felt safe in our neighborhood, and the answer to that was “no” mostly because of these issues.
Am I saying don’t want to be a crossing guard? No. I am saying that citizens should know what they are signing up for when they take the position, and to be very vigilant.
— Jessie Uchytil, Marshall, Ill.
Wonderful day at TH Regional
There are many ways to celebrate a birthday. However, it would be safe to say that my husband was not looking forward to celebrating his recent 82nd birthday.
He started his day off in the outpatient services at Regional Hospital. After a successful procedure, he was later greeted by 12 hospital staff members bellowing out “happy birthday” while delivering a birthday balloon and a healthy styled birthday cake. The look on my husband’s face will never be forgotten.
What started off as dull birthday turned into heartfelt birthday wish. A huge thank you to the outpatient services at Regional Hospital. You certainly went above the call of duty.
— Tharon Geckeler, Terre Haute
An unflattering view of the city
On the subject of the City of Terre Haute, I grew up south of town, but lived in the city for nearly 10 years. I earned my degree from Indiana State University in 2011. I’m not a current resident of the county, so the issues facing it don’t particularly effect me, but it does my friends and family.
I’m in disbelief over what has happened to the city I once called home. The mall is all but gone. You find more liquor stores than grocery stores. Dollar stores are around every corner selling garbage and putting good stores out of business. The school corporation is in shambles, including a teaching shortage. The local economy exists off of hotels and restaurants for the most part.
And yet all city and county officials are concerned with is a new jail and casino.
In closing, I believe Terre Haute is, was, and will continue to be a corrupt city. With the financial backing of some of the family names, which I will not mention but most know, their interests will outweigh those who truly matter in the community.
— Tyler Eslick, Brazil
More thanks for festival support
We recently published a letter to the editor thanking those in the Wabash Valley who helped us with the St. Benedict Community Festival. We left out DLC Media and news anchor Frank Rush.
DLC Media is the local broadcast company operating WZJK Jack FM, WAXI Super Hits, WFNB The Rock, WAMB Timeless Classics, and WVIB The Legend. DLC Media has been a longtime supporter of the festival, and we regret this error.
Thank you for your support, and we apologize for the omission.
— Brian Kiefer, Dan Weber, and Father Martin Day
St. Benedict Community Festival
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.