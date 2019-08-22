Check out your own back yard
On Aug. 21, a letter from Mr. Tyler Eslick of Brazil was critical of Terre Haute. The Mall at Terre Haute follows a trend that is all over America. Malls are closing. It’s no big deal. Brazil is not paradise, either. STATSINDIANA shows in Clay County and Vigo County a difference in per-capita income of a mere $507 in favor of Vigo and a median household income difference of $8,249 in favor of Clay County.
Mr. Eslick, Vigo County household income is much less but it’s four times larger in population. Poor people use dollar stores, so shut up about it. The Vigo County School Corp. angered the Republicans in Indianapolis. Now they seek retribution for Vigo County’s high-performing students that forced Mitch Daniels, Mike Pence, and (infamous) state Superintendent Tony Bennett to come to Terre Haute to make awards forsaking their precious Charter Schools. You have no right to criticize the VCSC. Mr. Haworth is doing an excellent job. Mr. Eslick, you are rude. you should apologize to him.
On Aug. 13, a young woman appeared on TV-10 with tattoo on her arm holding her child suggesting upgrading the Forest Park pool to a “Splash Pad.” Her complaint was pool “overcrowding” and, it is “packed, usually.” Next, another person, I suppose he’s a Brazil official, spoke. Of course, he could have been a boyfriend because he was not identified. Obviously, dressed in a ball cap, old gray sports shirt with a scruffy growth of facial hair, he’s embarrassing. He should be ashamed about throwing the youth out of their pool for this “splash pad,” using his obviously recruited lady friend in a free political TV appearance. It’s stupid even suggesting this is an improvement. It would be a decline for Clay County.
Mr. Eslick, forget Terre Haute. Be an advocate for the youth of Brazil. Start by telling Brazil officials that the expensive golf course on the east side of the park should be converted to a putt-putt goofy golf course. This saves money and gives the youth of Brazil something to do in the summer after their pool is gone. But this pool should be repaired and money sought for a new one, eventually. Or, eliminate the golf course out of fairness. It’s uncaring to your youth eliminate their public pool.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
How about a tax on ammunition?
Excise tax on bullets: Victims and their families of bullet violence need financial help for their medical and funeral expenses. That is why an excise tax on bullets should be used to make a fund upon which victims of bullet-related homicides can file claims. So if this makes sense to you, nag your lawmakers to do it.
— Richard Blythe, Terre Haute
