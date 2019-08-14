Appreciation for support
On behalf of the Vigo County Education Foundation Board of Directors, I want to thank the community for their support of our recent “Fore the Kids” Golf Scramble at Rea Park Golf Course.
Through the generous backing of the sponsors, hard work of many volunteers and the participation of 144 golfers, we were able to have another phenomenal year. The proceeds from this event support classroom grants, academic competitions, attendance programs, summer literacy initiatives, career and technical education programs, and much more.
I want to especially thank our Ace Sponsors — CliftonLarsonAllen, Lee Company, Martin Riley, and the Vigo County Teachers Association.
Programs that teachers and students once took for granted are now endangered because dollars for education are being stretched further than ever before. Because of these cuts in funding it has become even more critical for the Vigo County Education Foundation to seek additional funds for enriching and enhancing educational quality.
We are pleased to report that on Aug. 21 the Education Foundation will award over $90,000 in grants requested by teachers for programs that provide innovative and challenging opportunities for children.
We are fortunate to have an excellent school system in Terre Haute staffed by such dedicated teachers and professionals. Thanks again to all the supporters that made our golf outing a success and best of luck to the students and staff of the Vigo County School Corp. for another outstanding year.
— Ron Danielson, Golf Committee Chair
Vigo County Education Foundation
Congress must act on election security
It’s time to recognize election security as fundamental to America’s national security. Today, America’s elections are under attack from hostile foreign actors like Russia and Iran. That’s not a talking point. It’s a fact.
National security shouldn’t be a partisan squabble, yet Sen. Mitch McConnell has ignored three bipartisan election security bills that are stuck in committee.
While there are always differences about how best to keep the country safe, both parties have always fulfilled the government’s solemn duty to protect the nation. That’s why Congress’s intransigence on election security is so troubling.
Free and fair elections are at the core of America’s constitutional democracy. People obey laws and trust leaders precisely because they have confidence that those leaders are the products of trustworthy elections.
With the 2020 elections fast approaching, Congress must act quickly this fall to ensure they have integrity. It’s their job, and it’s what the American people deserve.
— Chris Gagin, Legal advisor, Republicans for the Rule of Law
St. Clairsville, Ohio
