America will shine when hate subsides
We need to address the cycle of hate that is taking over our country today. I would like to blame Trump and his bombastic rhetoric, but that would be the equivalent of shooting the messenger. He has learned how to direct our hate to his advantage but the hate itself was already implanted in our hearts.
Why do we feel such hatred toward other people that are not exactly like ourselves?
There are as many reasons for our hate as there are people for us to hate. Why don’t we take a look at least one of these reasons?
Fear is probably one of the leading causes for our hatred of others. Sure we can come up with other reasons but most of the time it reverts to the fear of the unknown. People with wealth fear the middle class and even the poor because of one reason. What they hope to achieve. They want a fair paycheck, good medical coverage and a safe place to work and live The top 1 percent of Americans realize a rising tide doesn’t life all boats equally. After all they are just protecting their wealth.
The Bible has some thoughts on wealth, and they aren’t all good. One thing is very definite, you can’t take it with you; however, one other thing is also clear that how you use your wealth on earth can help you achieve a better afterlife.
Say you don’t believe in an afterlife? Well, good luck with that.
Now let us take a look at the vast majority of us. We live pretty comfortably and have food to eat and can keep our bills paid. Why as working men and women would we fear others? Are we afraid someone of Hispanic heritage wants to come to this country to take our jobs? Since the ones crossing our southern border are mostly uneducated unless you wash dishes, clean toilets or work as a farm laborer you probably are safe so why hate them.
Those that have better jobs are sometimes being displaced by foreign workers brought here by corporations trying to cut cost. Who should we hate; the workers who are invited here, the corporations who bring them or what about the politicians who allow this practice to continue?
Chanting slogans at political rallies won’t stop what is happening in our country today. Notice I said our country, not the country the politicians of both parties try to show us. We can and need to do better as human beings. We must remember all our families at one time were immigrants and all of us blended into the greatest country in the world.
America is still great; we don’t need to be great again. We just need to show some compassion for others and our greatness will shine.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
More trouble may lie ahead
The tragic shootings in El Paso and Dayton bring some troubling thoughts to mind.
If Trump is narrowly defeated in 2020, and bombastically does not accept defeat or fault, can we expect the MAGAs taking to the streets with their Second Amendment guns, giving bloody support to the Orange Blob in Chief?
That’s why the Senate will never pass gun control. They know it might prevent a national blood bath, but they get to keep the Supreme Giver of Judicial Appointments. Which means their Gerrymandered Red Majority prevails.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
