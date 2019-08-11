A proposal to heal a nation
The savage massacres of Hispanic people in El Paso by a white nationalist and the massacre of more people in Dayton by another monster have shocked the nation. Many factors at play here: racism, the easy availability of military-style assault rifles, and the stonewalling of common-sense gun reform by the National Rifle Association and most Republican representatives at the national and state levels, plus unhinged people with serious mental issues being ignited by something or other to go and murder as many people as they can with a hailstorm of bullets issued from their assault rifles.
But we’ve had racism, gun nuts and mental health issues for years. In 2016, the problem of domestic violence by white nationalists began becoming more commonplace than it had been in generations. The massacres of Saturday, August 3, were the most recent and vicious exclamation points that something is terribly wrong in a nation being driven mad under the leadership of President Donald Trump.
He began his run for the White House with the inflammatory and baseless racist charge that President Barack Obama was born in Kenya. Trump’s racism and bigotry then began showing up in his hate-filled speeches when he called “rapists and murderers” the poor migrants from south of the border who come here to avoid the horror of living in their poverty-stricken lands.
After the Neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klan rally in 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, Trump proclaimed there were some “very good people” on both sides, referring to Klanners and Neo-Nazis as among the “very good people” as well as some of those opposing them. Of course, Trump has spewed hatred at Muslims and then derided non-European nations as “sh-tholes.” Instances of his racism, bigotry and ugliness of spirit could fill volumes.
In the past couple months, as the upcoming presidential election gained evermore news attention with possible nominees of the Democratic Party getting headlines, Trump started doubling and tripling down with his savagery, taunting congresswomen of color who disagreed with his policies, and especially with his administration’s treatment of migrant children that they had ordered separated from their parents and then held in cages in detention facilities. “Go back where you came from,” Trump blasted the women, even though three of the four were native-born U.S. citizens.
Then he turned his wrath on Congressman Elijah Cummings of Baltimore (Chair of the House Oversight Committee), calling the city the man represented a “rat hole” and making inflammatory personal accusations against him. In the midst of Trump’s attacks on Elijah Cummings, somebody attempted to break into the congressman’s home (a Trump-inspired felon?). Trump took time to sarcastically tweet about the break-in: “… Too bad!”
Is it really any surprise that as Trump was in the midst of one of his most relentless, weeks-long, bombastic tirades of tweets and rage-inspiring political speech-making that the unhinged maniac in Texas slaughtered 22 people in El Paso, and then later in the same day a mad man in Dayton, Ohio, slaughtered nine more innocent people?
It would be difficult to prove in court beyond a reasonable doubt a direct causal connection between Trump’s racist speeches and his hate-filled personality and these horrific events, but obviously there is a scarily close, meaningful relationship.
Since the massacres, Trump has offered up some carefully worded statements that he is opposed to white nationalism and mass murder. How long will his sudden moderation last?
Instead of “making America great again,” Donald Trump’s words and behavior have brought rage, hatred and despair to our nation.
If the man really wants to make our country great again, I propose he immediately resign from his office as president and let Mike Pence finish off his term.
Donald Trump should begin his resignation speech by asking the nation for forgiveness and acknowledging the traumas his words by tweet, speech and interview have brought to the United States of America. It would take courage for him to do this. It would take greatness. In fact, without a doubt, it would be the finest thing he has ever done. If the president could somehow manage to find such decency within himself, it would be for the benefit of all, and when the history of this era is written, Donald Trump might be remembered as a man, who upon coming to the self-realization that he was truly a despicable human being, put country ahead of self and walked away from the office of the presidency to help heal the nation.
— Steve Kash, Terre Haute
Doing our best for the children
As another school year begins, I look back with nostalgia on my family’s experience with the Vigo County schools. What wonderful, fun and educational years they were.
Our three children attended K-12 in Vigo County. We feel very fortunate for our children to have had such an excellent public school education. They had wonderful, highly educated and dedicated elementary, middle and high school teachers.
Those teachers gave our children an excellent educational background in which to achieve continued success in college.
One son is a Rose-Hulman graduate with an MBA, our daughter is an IU graduate with two master’s degrees who just happens to be a teacher here in our school corporation and our youngest son is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and is a medical doctor.
The fundamentals for their educations all began right here with our local schools. Along the way, they had great teachers who motivated them, challenged them and modeled for them how to be responsible adults. I would also like to acknowledge their principals, coaches, counselors, secretaries, and all the school personnel for all their support and advice to our children over the years.
We now have four grandsons in our local schools. My husband and I help tutor our grandsons frequently. I can see that they are receiving the same quality education our adult children received. Our grandsons have excellent, highly qualified and caring teachers. Many of these teachers go above and beyond to meet the many needs of their students.
We need to support our students and teachers and offer help in whatever way we can. As parents and grandparents, we need to make sure our students develop good study skills, check their homework and be there to listen and nurture along the way.
We also need to meet our students’ teacher so the teachers know who we are. The teachers need to know we support them and are willing to work with them for the benefit of our children. After all, we are all in this together.
These 13 years go by in the blink of an eye. There is no better way to spend these years than by doing our best to help our teachers do their very best to educate the future citizens of our county.
— Hazel Robinson, Terre Haute
Good guys do stop bad guys
Right after reading syndicate columnist Froma Harrop’s piece at the bottom of Friday’s editorial page, I went to my phone for online news updates. At the top of one feed was the news from Springfield, Missouri. Seems a good guy (off-duty firefighter) was armed and stopped a potential very bad guy.
While the store manager pulled the fire alarm to evacuate the place the threat was ended.
Good guys with guns (not just cops) stop bad guys all the time. The stats and stories are out there. One need only use a variety of news sources to find them.
— Jim Avelis, Terre Haute
III
