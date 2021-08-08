In politics, no margin for error
A 1976 cartoon showed presidential candidates Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford in a boxing ring punching themselves in the jaw, their respective gloves labeled for some vocal gaffe each made on the stump. While this no doubt drove their handlers crazy, compared to current campaigns, they could afford a misstep: Ford because of his goodwill for guiding us through Richard Nixon’s resignation, and Carter because he wasn’t Nixon.
Neither man was considered extreme, and both were deemed decent people. If you’re young, yes there was such a time in America.
President Biden is seen as an earnest if occasionally halting leader who won the presidency by not being his opponent. Former prosecutor and VP Kamala Harris has displayed ambition, tough debating skills, and most recently a defensive posture on difficult questions.
These traits might not be sins, but they’re grist for the loyal opposition and any stooge with a Twitter account. Remember, Carter and Ford campaigned social media-free.
Biden, who successfully managed a childhood stuttering problem, was once an effective orator. Today, he stumbles through Q&A sessions and press conferences. Some professions might cut him some slack, but not politics where foes are attracted to weakness like piranha to fresh meat.
Young, articulate, right-wing commentators like Ben Shapiro are masters at exploiting Biden’s every misstep. The contrast between Shapiro’s rapid-fire chatter and his carefully selected Biden video fumbles doesn’t leave the Democrats much room for error.
As humans, Biden and Harris are entitled to a degree of imperfection. As leaders of the free world, and targets of exceptionally hostile opposition, imperfection isn’t an option. That’s a tough balancing act for anyone.
— Jim Newton, Itasca, Ill.
Understanding the turbulent economy
It seems like some people need a brief refresher course on how our economy works. I’m absolutely not an expert but I (kind of) paid attention in my econ class.
The reason for the jump in prices for a great many things is not the fault of the current administration. This would have happened even if Trump was in office. It’s called supply and demand.
We had over a year of a very down-turned economy because of the pandemic. We had a brief respite before the Delta variant reared its ugly head. There wasn’t a big demand for gas, lumber, etc.
Now there is.
Companies need to make up for losses or very small profits this past year so they are going to raise their prices and pass these increased prices on to retailers who then pass them on to us. There could also be a shortage of employees forcing the employees these companies do have to work overtime and overtime costs money.
Understand now?
— Pam Curts, Terre Haute
