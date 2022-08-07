Back to school without a JUUL
As the new Sullivan County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation coordinator, I’d like to say welcome to a new school year. Kids and teens will soon be entering through classroom doors to learn. Teachers do a great job of teaching academic subjects, but our youth still manage to find ways to learn about many unhealthy topics at school. About 70% of young people report they anticipate seeing people vape at similar or higher rates as they go back to school, according to a recent Truth Initiative survey of 15- to 24-year-olds. Most vapes or e-cigarettes contain nicotine, a highly addictive chemical. Many teens who vape tend to start smoking cigarettes later in life.
Now is the time to start educating our youth on the importance of living a vape-free life.
But what if your child is vaping now?
Breathe — it is hard to not lead with anger and frustration when finding out your child has vaped. Take some time to calm down and gather your thoughts.
Educate yourself — talk to your doctors. Reach out to tobacco cessation professionals. Do some research. Prepare yourself with knowledge about e-cigarette use so you feel confident when talking with your child.
Start the conversation — remember to remain non-judgmental and caring when talking with your child about their e-cigarette use. Let them know what you have learned and remind them that you are here to help them make healthier choices for the future.
Be a healthy role model — set the tone for your children by making your home vape free. If you vape, consider taking steps to quit and lead by example.
Know that you are not alone. There are many wonderful resources to help youth and families fight against the battle of e-cigarettes.
This is Quitting is a free and anonymous text messaging program from Truth Initiative designed to help young people quit vaping. Teens and young adults can join for free by texting DITCHVAPE to 88709
Behind the Haze is a campaign that delivers evidence-based health education that motivates young people to rethink their vaping behaviors and/or intentions. Rather than use scare tactics, Behind the Haze delivers specific facts that teens connect with to curb vape use long-term.
Voice is Indiana’s statewide youth empowerment brand ... whose initiative is to engage, educate, and empower teens to promote and celebrate tobacco-free lifestyles. If your youth (13-18 years old) want to get involved, email Sam Moon, smoon@casyonline.org or call 812-231-8909.
Vape Free Indiana is filled with information, resources, and other organizations to help educate youth, parents, and educators about living vape free lives, www.in.gov/vapefreeindiana.
— Brittney Brown, Sullivan County TPC coordinator
The irony of some pro-life advocacy
I just saw a great social media post: “New rule: You can’t tell me when life begins when you don’t even know when an election is over.”
Wish I had thought of this.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
