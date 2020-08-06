Listening key to communicating
Many people have seemed to have lost the ability to listen to others. And, it appears to be happening on both small and large scale environments in American society. Maybe it could be considered a cultural issue. Because Eastern societies typically are courteous and respectful of others.
Human communication requires there must be a sender and a receiver in order to have a complete connection between parties. Some situations might be considered critical and could even be life-threatening, if one person perceives an issue one way and the other person understands it in a different way. Other times it may involve miscommunication and misunderstanding within family structures. The impact of the lack of this critical skill can be far-reaching.
It’s uncertain when manners and common courtesy were eroded and that they have become nearly extinct. Obviously, respect is a major component of good listening skills. However, the most frustrating problem occurs when people offer a response that is clearly incorrect. This leads me to ask “why don’t they ask questions?” if they don’t know the correct answer to a question. This is an easy way to get clarification. And, most importantly, to get a straight answer.
Judge Judy says: “God gave you two ears and one mouth for a reason.” The judge emphasizes this to many of the participants who appear on her television program. Perhaps this is a good philosophy for all of us to follow in the USA.
— Dottie Rigsby, Terre Haute
Abortion is the death penalty
I am writing in response to the letter from Ms. Shirley Thomas published in the Tribune on July 31.
Ms. Thomas, the death penalty is very controversial, both liberals and conservatives’ weigh in on both sides, even some conservatives are against it. Your contention is that the death penalty is legalized murder. This is where I must disagree with you.
The men currently awaiting their execution dates are murderers. They have committed crimes that are vicious and unthinkable.
Now, I must ask you, Ms. Thomas, what is your stance on abortion? Most liberals as yourself are pro-choice. Now tell me what vicious crimes the millions of babies have committed that deserve the death penalty? I will tell you their only crime is that of being conceived. Do they deserve to die? Is this not legalized murder?
— Richard Hoffman, Clinton
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.