Political opposites share same insight
You may have missed it but something earth-shaking appeared in the opinion section of the Terre Haute Tribune-Star on July 30. For you regular editorial readers it was akin to Shirley Thomas and Walt Conner meeting for lunch without discussing politics. Discussing might be too generous a word for such a lunch.
John Krull and Byron York both had columns published that day. Although they both had different agendas the final words each produced were eerie in their foresight. John’s final words, “History awaits America’s answer.” Byron’s final words, “Difficult political times lie ahead.”
Both of these statements apply to nearly every question America faces today. Maybe like Shirley and Walt, we should all get together for lunch and try not to judge each other so harshly that we destroy what we each cherish. Our mutual freedom.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
