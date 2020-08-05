Seeking solution to racist thinking
In 1988, Stephen Hawking published his bestseller “A Brief History of Time” which dealt with the cosmos from the “big bang” to the present from a physicist’s point of view. Last week, a question was raised as to the significance of the “Black Lives Matter” position or crusade. In terms of recent history the relevancy is sustainable on several grounds from slavery and its effects to non-acceptance of anything crippling to Black America: Seemingly in this regard, one forgets from the place of one’s origin. Perhaps the issue presented, from a scientific or genetic point of view, might lend credence to the hypothesis questioned: Do Black lives matter?
Sometime between 300,000 and 200,000 years ago our species, Homo sapiens (thinking man) evolved in the Rift Valley in present-day Ethiopia on the Horn of Africa. Genetically, all people (all races) descended from the genetic Eve, a Black mother. Eve’s children were parented from a Black male from this region.
Basically this pairing sparked the beginning of all people today for there was no race, just black-skinned people.
There were other hominid species during this period, the Neanderthals, Denisovan and Homo erectus. The Neanderthals were in Europe and the Middle East. Denisovans were in the area from the Caspian Sea to Siberia. Homo erectus was in southern Asia and Australia. All of which have died out. There may have been other hominid groups or species, but said groups have yet to be identified. Roughly 96 percent of our genetic makeup comes from the genetic “Eve” with balance coming from the above-noted hominid groups. Intermixing did occur among the hominid groups; however, one must remember that all hominid groups came out of Africa and were black-skinned.
What does black-skinned mean? Nothing really, just the amount of melanin needed depending on the sun’s rays. The closer to the equator the more melanin produced to protect the skin. Thus if a Black person moved to Sweden 20,000 years ago and his descendants remained in Sweden for their lives the melanin in their skin would change causing their skin to be white, their eyes to be blue and their hair to be blonde.
In short, if one truly looks, skin color is nothing more than the effect of the sun. It so happens that “thinking man” gave rise on a continent where sunlight affects the body’s production of melanin and said melanin has affected skin coloring throughout the world. Although in the last 5,000 years, divisions have been made with regard to race (skin color) or the sun’s effect on the skin.
However, below the epidermis (layer of skin that is seen), we are all the same having descended from the genetic “Eve” sometime over 200,000 years ago. Thus race is an archaic word that needs to be abandoned in order to recognize that people regardless of skin color are unified in their desires to be treated with respect, dignity and the fundamental fairness. All are cognizant of their own desire to obtain the above-stated principles and yet are unwilling to extend said principles to their neighbors or to the people living down the block because their applied archaic psychological reasoning based upon ignorance, tradition and beliefs in one being superior to the other because of skin color alone.
Is there a way out of this insidious way of thinking? God may know, but man sure hasn’t found a way in 5,000 years.
— G. Michael Loveall, Terre Haute
