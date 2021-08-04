Youth summit a successful event
On June 15-16, 25 youth from Vigo County and area counties participated in the iLEAD Because My VOICE Matters Youth Leadership Summit.
As the Program Coordinator for Drug Free Vigo County and in partnership with Chances And Services for Youth, I wish to thank the dedicated team of community leaders for being a part of this exciting and successful event.
In partnership with RJL Solutions we were able to tour the statehouse and meet Sen. Jon Ford and the Indiana Drug Czar Doug Huntsinger.
Kids can be a tough group to please when it comes to food. But Chef Kris Kraut of Federal Coffee prepared delicious lunches, taking extra care to serve those with food allergies.
Judge Lucky Reddy assembled her dedicated and creative interns to the table to write a realistic and compelling mock trial where critical thinking skills were put to the test. Thank you Madeline Richmond, Rutvi Shah, and Ethan Toomey for designing the mock trial and debate workshop.
Judge Reddy, along with local attorneys volunteered their time to help participants prepare their legal arguments and sharpen their debate skills. Thank you to Michael Ellis, Jake Miller, Tricia Tanoos, Scott Craig, Holly Reedy, Scott Kyrouac, Caleb Fleschner and Will Frankel for bringing your expertise to the courtroom experience.
How exciting it was to see the Rooney Library at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods turn into a buzz of courtroom action. One youth participant expressed how amazing it was to work and learn alongside judges and attorneys, having fun, laughing together as well as digging into deep topics and debating the difficult mitigating and aggravating factors of the case.
A special thank you to Judge Reddy for seeing the mock trial come to fruition and to Judge Michael Sheehan for presiding over court.
Plans are already in the works for next year and we look forward to opening up this experience to more youth.
— Kandace Brown, Drug Free Vigo County
Does everyone just want a handout?
Is this the future?
I’ll run over and pick up both our welfare checks, then drop by the university to see what is holding up our federal education grants. You go by the free clinic for a pregnancy test. If it is positive, fill out the paperwork for government assistance, baby diapers and W.C.
Oh, and recharge our food stamps card and pick up my free glasses and let’s meet back at noon at the statehouse for the mass picketing against the greedy Republicans who want us to go get jobs.
— Barbara Stoffer, Terre Haute
