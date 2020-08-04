No need to rush school openings
The Vigo County School Board and Superintendent Haworth may not have a lot of good options right now, but they’re certainly not making the best of a bad situation.
If they were to start fall classes remotely, they’d be asking caregivers to continue dealing with the economic and child care hardships we’ve faced for months. And if, as the School Board intends, they go ahead and open school buildings in less than two weeks, just as coronavirus cases are on the rise in Indiana, they increase the risk to hundreds of children and potentially vulnerable staff, not to mention families and friends and the wider public.
The first option is a mess. The second is a danger.
To be fair, VCSC is planning a sort of imbalanced hybrid option for high schools and middle schools that would cut down on some of the danger and most of the mess. (VCSC has also offered two remote-only options for elementary schools, one of which they are calling “hybrid” even though students will be entirely at home for months. An actual hybrid model — two days in school, three days remote, or the like — would have been far preferable, cutting much more danger and still much mess.)
The VCSC’s “re-entry and mitigation plan” is still being revised. Now, for instance, the plan no longer requires everyone merely to “carry” a mask at all times. New details are still being posted on the school corporation’s FAQ pages online. On the one hand, this updating seems both responsive and responsible. The fact, however, that revisions continue to have to be made points to how rushed the rollout of this plan has been. (It has not been publicized well, either, but that’s another argument.)
The last best option is to delay the start of school year until at least after Labor Day. There’s no question that the VCSC School Board has the authority to do this.
On July 14, state Superintendent Jennifer McCormick made clear that while this sort of delay had not been mandated by Gov. Holcomb, local school boards can decide to delay. Public schools used to start in September, so the suggestion to start school later, in the middle of a crisis, is not without precedent. We will have more information about coronavirus trends in several weeks, and VCSC will have more time to vet its proposals.
There is no need to rush. Lives are at stake.
— Mark Minster, Terre Haute
Dangerous action by demonstrators
The people of America have the right to peacefully demonstrate, “pro” and “con”, in regard to controversial issues.
Recently, during the federal executions, demonstrators were provided a designated safe place to voice their opinions (included was parking and transportation). City, county, state and federal agencies spent time and monies on making this possible.
Several demonstrators appeared in non-designated areas (such as U.S. 41 and Springhill Drive) so that they would be seen by a larger audience. Using a very busy intersection to achieve attention may cause major distraction to drivers. If a serious or possibly fatal auto accident had occurred, would you feel responsible?
The demonstrators would have received newspaper and television coverage in the designated safe place without causing dangerous distractive driving conditions. I personally believe the demonstrators at U.S. 41 and Springhill behaved in a stupid and selfish manner.
— April T. Johnson, Terre Haute
Vegan foods can relieve pollution
The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing new greenhouse-gas emissions regulations for airplanes. However, critics are concerned that these limits — which apparently were set by, and have already been met by, the aviation industry — will not do enough to combat climate change. It appears this debate is only just “taking off,” so until legislators “land” on a compromise, we can significantly reduce our greenhouse-gas emissions another way: By going vegan.
Figures from The New York Times show air travel accounts for 2.5% of global carbon dioxide emissions. Agriculture, meanwhile, is responsible for 26% of the world’s greenhouse-gas emissions, and 58% of these food emissions come from animal-derived ingredients. If we were all to go vegan, we would significantly reduce our emissions of potent greenhouse gases like methane and nitrous oxide, as well as carbon dioxide. We would also relieve our air and waterways from toxic, antibiotic-laden animal waste; promote biodiversity; and maintain healthy forests.
Humans thrive on low-fat, high-fiber, vitamin-rich vegan foods, which protect sentient animals from a cruel life and death and do not cost us the Earth. For a free vegan starter kit, visit www.PETA.org.
— Jessica Bellamy, The PETA Foundation, Norfolk, Virginia
Voter fraud in our own state
President Trump suggested the November election should be postponed because of voter fraud. We here in Indiana should be aware of voter fraud in our own state. Vice President Pence has voted by mail in the past. He used the Indiana governor’s mansion as his current address. I didn’t know Gov. Holcomb had a roommate. I guess Trump supporters don’t consider that voter fraud.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.