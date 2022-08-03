When the United Way of the Wabash Valley changed their granting model, it sent shock waves through the nonprofits that were so used to receiving consistent funding. After having some time to process and prepare, we at Council on Domestic Abuse, Inc. came to realize it was really an opportunity for us to expand and diversify our funding sources, which was a blessing. It also gave us the opportunity to continue to hone our grant-writing skills and to grow our newest and possibly most beneficial program: flexible funding.
Flexible funding is a pool of funding that we use to help survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault remove barriers in their lives that are keeping them from safe housing. This could be a deposit for housing, a car repair, lock replacement, job training, child care costs, or any cost that is a barrier from safe housing. It is intended to be exactly as the name implies, flexible. It will be different for each survivor, and as the applications are submitted by advocates, they are processed quickly to provide relief to survivors as fast and easily as possible.
Thanks to recent Safety Net funding, a competitive grant offered by the United Way of the Wabash Valley, we were awarded funds that allowed us to continue offering flexible funding to Survivors in the Wabash Valley. This Safety Net funding would not be available without donations from caring donors in the Wabash Valley who believe in the work of the United Way and their bold goal to move 10,000 families out of financial struggles and into stability. With the help of funding from the United Way of the Wabash Valley, our program has helped 14 survivors and counting to remove financial barriers that are keeping them from stability, moving the UW closer to their goal.
Without donors like you, Tribune-Star readers, the United Way would not be able to disburse these grants and help organizations like CODA and the people that we serve. Thank you to you, to the United Way and to the thoughtful volunteers that humbly serve this vital organization.
— Emily Murray, Executive Director,
Council on Domestic Abuse, Inc.
