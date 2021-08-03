Teen should not be tried in adult court
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt, I hope you will not pursue the prosecution of the 15-year-old killer of Chloe Carroll as an adult.
There is nothing adult about him. The development of the adolescent brain continues into early adulthood, as late as the mid-20s. The pre-frontal cortex, the decision-making part, develops last.
Teenagers tend to use the amygdala to make decisions and solve problems. The amygdala is associated with emotion, impulses, aggression and instinctive behavior.
Additionally, adolescent boys are inundated with testosterone, which has been described as the most dangerous drug in the world.
Adolescent boys are among our most fragile population groups. They need a lot of help to grow up well.
Mr. Modesitt, if you don’t know this, you should. It might be easy to call for a harsh prosecution in the face of the tragic loss of this precious girl. But I hope you will carefully consult your motives and your conscience when proceeding with this prosecution.
— Sister Carol Nolan, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods
Strange happenings befuddling America
I have to give credit for the idea behind these words to my wife, Nancy. I merely turned that into what follows. There are a number of strange things happening in this country these days. This letter focuses on just two of these.
On one hand, we have the additional $300 per week unemployment insurance being provided by Biden’s federal government. This same government is telling us that this increase ranging from 36% to 125%, depending on the state, does not keep people at home instead of seeking employment.
On the other hand we have the number of reported COVID deaths at about 625,000. It seems like every business wants to hire people but there are few takers. It is almost as if the government is under-reporting COVID deaths. Could it be that the nation’s workforce has actually been decimated and there just are not enough workers to go around?
Both of these sound like fairy tales. That is the crazy country we live in these days though.
— Dwayne Owens, Terre Haute
Kind attention to native culture
I would like to thank you for printing the letter from Anita L. Griffith from Vermilion, Ill. on July 23, 2021, “Native Americans deserve attention.”
This was a very well-written letter and truer words were never spoken. I am an enrolled member by blood of the Cherokee of Northeast Alabama (CTNEAL) and my husband and I started the Gathering of the People Pow Wow over 25 years ago originally held at Fallen Rock Camp Grounds in Parke County during the Covered Bridge Festival. It was intended as an intertribal Pow Wow and open to all tribes and foremost as a learning tool to educate the general public on Native American culture and it is still going on and now being held at the Vigo County Conservation Club in eastern Vigo County in the latter part of September every year.
I am very proud of my heritage and am always willing to share it with people who have a desire to learn about our culture.
Osiyo Sedanelv oginalii (Hello family and friends). Udadolisdi (Blessings of the Creator). Degadageyusesdi (Let’s all be good to one another). Osda iga heda nigadv (Have a good day everyone).
Wado (thank you) for wanting to learn about our culture and the people who lived here for thousands of years before contact from Europeans.
— Vicki R. Payne Rainbolt, Brazil
Columnist York missed the point
After reading Byron York’s recent column, he truly needs to work on his listening and communication skills.
York accused President Biden and Vice President Harris of questioning the safety and efficacy of the vaccines while on the campaign trail. If you listened closely as I did you would have heard them say that if President Trump promoted it they would be doubtful of its effectiveness.
Why didn’t Mr. York come to this conclusion as I have? The subject he needed to be talking about is why didn’t President Trump come out and promote the vaccine after he had taken the shots. Why did he remain silent when so many needed to have him lead? Does he really have so little empathy that he would watch us all get sick and die without even trying to speak out in favor of getting vaccinated?
These are points Mr. York should have covered.
— Gary Broyles, Terre Haute
