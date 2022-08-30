‘Public’ education not the only type of education
Ms. Pfaff’s fine article (Aug. 26) on the Indiana legislature’s remarkable lack of action to address the teacher shortage and its impact on Indiana education has a flaw: the author equates public education with all education. Never once did she mention school choice as an option. Furthermore, of all the kinds of employees listed in short supply, teachers, teaching assistants, cafeteria workers, janitors, etc., conspicuous by its absence is “administrators”. It has to be assumed there is no shortage of administrators, which is also the highest paid category in public education.
It also has to be assumed Ms. Pfaff’s apparent confusion of “public education” with all education and her ignoring of school choice is deliberate. While I respect Ms. Pfaff as a professional, is it too much to remind the readership that teachers unions are a primary source of financial support for the Democratic Party? The unions are vociferous in their support of the current model of public education and the Democrats cheerfully go along. All at the expense of school choice and charter schools.
For decades both parties “threw money” at public education. Democrats and Republicans both larded school corporations with money for various and sundry. Yet no amount was ever enough. All the while, objective tests showed the results were lacking and declining. The question seldom asked and even less often investigated is, why the poor performance? If this question has an answer it has not been revealed. But it is obviously a problem money alone will not solve.
Regardless, the public has caught on that public schools aren’t working. Also, capable young people are opting for other professions. Teaching used to be seen as a desirable career. No longer. American society has come to expect too much of teachers. The best and the brightest are not attracted to the profession. And the ones that are attracted quickly discover the money in education is in administration, not teaching.
Other societies, such as South Korea, the government recruits the best and the brightest to become teachers, offering grants, not loans, to qualified candidates and guaranteeing very competitive salaries upon graduation. This works for Korea. Korea is a very homogeneous society lacking the ethic, cultural, geographic, and other diversity that makes America what it is. If “diversity is strength” it makes no sense to impose the “one size fits all” regimen that public school is.
While public school should not disappear, it also should not be seen as the only option. School choice and charter schools should be the norm, not the exception. And it’s just possible, freed from the strait-jacket this current regimen public education imposes, this “teacher shortage” might solve itself.
— Matthew Alig, Terre Haute
EV buses should be considered
I was disappointed to read in the Aug. 24 Tribune-Star that Terre Haute transit is purchasing five new gasoline buses with federal CARES Act funds.
In these days of warming temperatures, it seems to me that purchasing electric buses instead would have been a wise choice. Electric vehicles don’t emit carbon dioxide while internal combustion engines do. Excess carbon dioxide leads to warmer temperatures on our planet. Choosing electric would be more expensive initially, including not only the higher purchase cost of the vehicles, but also the cost of installing chargers with the proper voltage at the transit’s garage.
However, the use of electric buses could save in fuel and maintenance, resulting in lower overall costs in the long run.
My hope is that other city (and county) departments will consider purchasing electric vehicles in the future.
— Mary Beth Eberwein, Blackhawk
Local slogan is six years late
“Stronger Together”! The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce theme this year is six years late.
I wonder how many Chamber members were on board when Hillary Clinton used and supported this slogan in 2016.
— Gary Daily, Terre Haute
