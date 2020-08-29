In praise of a local business
I am a retired Army veteran who is also disabled from an industrial accident several years ago as well as one of the pastors of Remnant Church here in Terre Haute.
For the past several years my central air-conditioning unit has been very sporadic at best and teetering on the brink of a total meltdown. Unbeknownst to me, a member of my congregation who works for a local HVAC provider took my plight to his boss (the owner) of the company and I was soon handed a proposal written personally by him and a face-to-face meeting took place in his office.
I was so amazed at the integrity and honesty of Joe Egin of Joe’s Mechanical that our casual conversation ended up being a lessen to me in meekness and humility taught to me by Joe. He proceeded to tell me that it was his privilege to help and understood my existing dilemma. He said I checked all the boxes in his heart as I was a veteran, disabled and a pastor.
We proceeded to talk as though we had known each other for years, discussing our families and our faith. I left his office that day as a man who had just witnessed a true move of the hand of God and a belief reaffirmed in me of the existence great and honest businessmen still left in our city.
Joe, you will never know what that encounter did for me that day. Thank you from a more than very satisfied customer and pray nothing but blessings on you and your establishment. So, in closing, if in need of HVAC services with wonderful support and great customer service reps, please consider Joe’s Mechanical. You’ll be glad you did.
— James Norman
Terre Haute
New assault on public education
Indiana State Sen. Bray must be smacking his lips. He is finally poised to drive a stake into the heart of public education.
Bray knows that losing 15% of the student revenue will be the death knell for Indiana schools. What he will do is both legal and amoral. Bray put the governor in his place when Holcomb promised too soon that online education would be honored with full state support. Superintendent McCormick even shows encouraging signs of leaving the lock-step march of the Republican majority. Too bad she is our last elected state superintendent.
There is talk of a special session to apply a fix. Bray will not let that happen. Maybe Bray will use his 15% windfall to fund another study to find out why we have a teacher shortage.
— Terry Keaton
Terre Haute
Same tune, but different lyrics
As these rioters and looters burn their way through various cities such as Kenosha, Chicago, St.Louis, New York, and Portland, at least they should bring forth, not their usual 3 a.m. screams of “wake-up you mother-------” as they storm these cities streets, but collectively harmonize with these useless city and state so-called leaders who allow these nightly insurrections to the 1976 disco hit by the Tramps Disco Inferno, “Burn baby burn, burn that mother down!”
— Earl Beal
Terre Haute
