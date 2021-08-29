The issue is what is legal
In response to Sister Carol Nolan’s letter of July 14 about immigrants in the U.S.:
Some of the immigrants of which you speak are those with green cards and work visas who come to the U.S. legally and, while here actually contribute to this country and help themselves and their families. Must you remain blind to the fact that, while infants and unaccompanied minors are being cared for by the selfless acts of our border agents, the cartels, gangs and terrorists are, at other areas, crossing our border with ease to carry out their agenda to destroy civilization as we know it.
Why is it so difficult for people — usually from the left — to understand and more importantly acknowledge the vast difference between illegal immigrants and legal immigrants? You see, Carol, a nation founded as a need to preserving some semblance of order in any society, on laws, such as the United States, must reasonably enforce those laws created by Congress to create, at a minimum, an idealistic division between countries with constantly changing governments such as those to our south and ourselves. It is sad that the whole world cannot be a citizen of the United States (this speaks volumes to the fact that border control is necessary) and enjoy all the benefits of a free, capitalist republic as ours. But a lot of countries like Cuba, China, North Korea, Venezuela choose to live under oppression and starvation or as we are now seeing in Cuba, are indeed forced to live that way while those who rule never miss a meal, a hot shower, or any pleasure that is denied to its citizens under the guise of preserving the socialist utopia.
Does the left not understand that if immigration is not monitored, via laws, then there will be no need for a border or a government and that the United States will revert to a social wilderness similar to what it was before people seeking freedom from oppression settled here, legally, with a dream of building something bigger than themselves.
All the rhetoric about this issue can be simply boiled down to two definitions — legal vs. illegal.
— Jeffrey Aitken, Terre Haute
Appreciation for show support
We wish to thank all those who participated in our 2021 Clark County Antique Power Club Tractor Show. We appreciate those who displayed their tractors, etc.
Thank you to the Rib Eye Shack for supplying meals. Again, thank you for a successful Tractor Show and we look forward to next year.
— Diane Newton, Treasurer, Marshall, Ill.
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.