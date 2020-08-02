Protecting the most vulnerable
Recently, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb joined other governors in signing a letter to Congress asking them to enact liability protection for health care facilities and nursing homes stemming from their handling of coronavirus.
This happened as the Indianapolis Star reports that Indiana nursing homes and other facilities may have been under reporting their known or suspected cases.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced on the same day that there would be no relief bill passing the Senate without such liability protection included.
Millions of Americans are living with uncertainty about this deadly pandemic, about the cost of treating it should they be unfortunate enough to contract it, about how they will make ends meet if the reopening of the economy stumbles, about how safe it will be to reopen schools as the cases start to spike again, and our leadership is focused on liability protection?
Who does this help? How does this protect the average American threatened by this disease or by bankruptcy?
We’re holding up aid to millions of Americans to protect a multi-billion dollar industry?
People in health care facilities and nursing homes are our most vulnerable neighbors. They are elderly. They are injured. They are people with disabilities.
Where is their protection?
Who is deciding what are “acceptable losses?” Other countries have figured out how to protect their citizens and how to foster an economy that works for everyone.
Why can’t we?
— Peter Ciancone, The WILL Center
Terre Haute
Society needs safety to thrive
When the word “protest” is used anywhere at any time for “demonstrations” but the actions of property destruction, vandalism, looting and murders are done, then today and now in the USA, lies become truth, sickness becomes health, evil becomes good and unlawful becomes lawful.
When our federal and state government representatives allow these to happen, our country through its so-called representation and thrown-away laws has lost and given away the meaning of government under the law. It has also thrown away livelihoods and living in society.
A city, a state and a country depend on government to provide a safe place tor its citizens to live as a society.
— Charles Bean, Terre Haute
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.