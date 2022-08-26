Great work by Valley volunteers
RiverSCAPE would like to thank the United Way of the Wabash Valley for organizing its Annual “Serve the Valley” event.
Thanks to UWWV’s organizational skills and the generous labor of Fifth Third bank employees, we accomplished an important task in maintaining the frontage of Bicentennial Park. For hours out in the hot sun, Fifth Third employees, RiverSCAPE and Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department staff scrapped off overgrown grass on the “teardrop” sidewalk.
You can see the hard work Fifth Third employees accomplished during the third annual Explore Wabashiki on Sept. 24. Let us all continue to “Serve the Valley” each and every day.
— Michael Shaw, president, RiverSCAPE
The importance of academic freedom
As the autumn semester begins in Terre Haute’s institutions of higher learning, the importance of “academic freedom” cannot be overstressed.
Academic freedom refers to allowing college faculty members wide latitude in how they choose to teach the subject matter for which they have been duly prepared to teach while in graduate schools pursuing one or more degrees beyond their respective bachelors’ degrees; freedom to teach higher-education courses without any risk of administrative interference; a professor’s safeguard to remain true to one’s pedagogical commitment to “tell it like it is” with reference to one’s course subject matter in the classroom or online.
As a retired college professor who taught for a total of 22 years at four different colleges, this writer cannot overemphasize the importance of college administrators’ supporting and upholding “academic freedom” for all of its faculty members.
— William Greenwell, MA, Retired College Professor, Terre Haute
