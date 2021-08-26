Disregarding history in downtown TH
I would like to express praise for the letter written by Mr. Nathan Hawkins regarding the demolition of the Chanticleer Building that appeared in the Aug. 18 edition. I, too, strongly agree that the demolition of that building speaks volumes about how little we regard history in this community.
Like Mr. Hawkins, I have borne witness to the destruction of numerous glorious structures that once graced downtown. We are concerned about the future of downtown, and what it may be reduced to if we continue to raze these unique structures and replace them with drab neutral buildings that offer little aesthetic value, or the ultimate insult and the unofficial “tomb” of downtown — a parking lot.
I hear countless stories and recollections of downtown and how exciting it was just 50 years ago. Hearing about the immortal stores such as Meis and the Root Store, the old-world glamour of the Terre Haute House, or even the sidewalks filled with folks from every occupation. Such images remind us of what a city is really like. Whereas today, despite the occasional student or pedestrian, our downtown remains a shadow of its former self. While there are noble efforts to revitalize downtown, certainly erasing the past does not advance that vision.
In a time when we consider demolition to be the most convenient “solution” resulting in preservation being tossed aside, we must think about the future generations. What city do we want our children and grandchildren to enjoy — a unique city-center that offers a glimpse into the past, or an asphalt-ridden wasteland that remains eternally cloaked in what it once was?
— Adam Bahus, Terre Haute
Appreciation for uplifting story
Thank you, Tribune-Star, for putting Sue Loughlin’s interview and Joseph C. Garza’s photo from Shane Meehan II’s interview about his speech to the West Vigo student body about his reaching out to listen to anyone in a difficult situation. Kudos also to principal Ryan Easton for reaching out to Shane throughout this difficult time for him.
Shane makes me so proud that our community can have such a fine young man in our midst. We all need support and love and it takes a village sometimes.
— Linda Drummy, Terre Haute
